Karnataka Congress Leaders Demand RSS Registration And Funding Transparency Amid Route March Dispute

Kharge challenged the BJP to “throw it (RSS registration documents) at my face,” adding, “Why are they not following the law of the land? There are some criteria. If they are fulfilled, then it is over.” He asked whether the RSS would be allowed to hold a route march in Chittapur, his constituency, noting that “the High Court had asked RSS to seek fresh permission for the route march.” He questioned the legality of carrying out marches involving lathis without permission, saying, “Can it be allowed for any organisation, may it be the Congress or the BJP, to tell (authorities) that ‘I am carrying out a route march and will go from point A to point B to point C to point D, and this is for your information. 500-600 of us will march with lathis,’ Will permission be given? Should they seek permission or just inform authorities?”