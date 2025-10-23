Karnataka Congress Leaders Demand RSS Registration And Funding Transparency Amid Route March Dispute

Congress leaders in Karnataka have intensified calls for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to furnish registration documents and reveal the source of funds collected since its formation.
Congress leaders in Karnataka have intensified calls for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to furnish registration documents and reveal the source of funds collected since its formation, amid a controversy surrounding the RSS’s permission to conduct route marches in the state.
On Wednesday, Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress MLC B K Hariprasad raised pointed questions about the RSS’s legal status, accusing the organisation of evading laws by not registering itself.
Kharge challenged the BJP to “throw it (RSS registration documents) at my face,” adding, “Why are they not following the law of the land? There are some criteria. If they are fulfilled, then it is over.” He asked whether the RSS would be allowed to hold a route march in Chittapur, his constituency, noting that “the High Court had asked RSS to seek fresh permission for the route march.” He questioned the legality of carrying out marches involving lathis without permission, saying, “Can it be allowed for any organisation, may it be the Congress or the BJP, to tell (authorities) that ‘I am carrying out a route march and will go from point A to point B to point C to point D, and this is for your information. 500-600 of us will march with lathis,’ Will permission be given? Should they seek permission or just inform authorities?”
Kharge also questioned the funding of the RSS, stating, “Where is the money coming from for this unregistered organisation? To stitch the clothes, to conduct marches, to purchase the drums and trumpets, to build the buildings, where is the money coming from?” He alleged the RSS avoids registration to escape legal compliance: “If you are registered you will have to pay the taxes, ensure compliance under the Registrar of companies, Society Registration Act, NGO Act. They will have to share information about foreign and private donations, and domestic funding. So they are not getting registered.”
Hariprasad demanded the RSS reveal the source of its funds, saying, “Have they revealed details of the funds the organisation has collected in the last 100 years? That’s where the black money is.” He pointed to the RSS being active in 54 nations and asserted that the organisation should submit registration documents when seeking permission for events. “Who will be responsible if anything untoward happens? Unknown accused will be blamed,” he said, adding that this allows the RSS to escape scrutiny. Hariprasad also opposed the use of lathis in the march, stating, “If they want to take out a route march, they should do it at the Pakistan border or China border.”
He further accused the RSS of operating illegally with funds collected as “Guru Dakshina” during Vijayadashami, saying, “There is black money there. Has the ED or IT department or CBI raided it? For whom is this money being used? They have constructed a Rs 700 crore building. Where did the money come from? They are doing it illegally. If I have to say. They should get registered.”
The controversy follows the state government’s denial of permission for an RSS route march in Chittapur on October 19, as two Dalit organisations, Dalit Panthers and Bhim Army, also sought permission for marches on the same day.
Reacting to the Congress leaders’ statements, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan defended the RSS, saying, “There is no need for every organisation to be registered. Every individual and organisation has the freedom to carry out their activities legally and constitutionally in a democracy...there is nothing that it should be a registered organisation. RSS is a voluntary organisation for building the country socially, religiously, culturally and educationally.”
As the debate continues, the demand from Congress leaders for the RSS to clarify its registration status and financial transparency highlights ongoing political tensions in Karnataka.
