Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Issues Show-Cause Notices To Govt Officers Attending RSS Events, Warns of Suspension

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that he has issued show-cause notices to several government officers who attended RSS events and claimed that they would be suspended in the coming days. He stated that “in spite of of this clear direction, it has been observed of late that government employees and servants are participating in programmes and activities of the RSS and other such organisations,”
"I've already issued them show-cause notices, and they'll be suspended in a day or two," the minister told ANI. He asserted that Karnataka Civil Service rules prohibit government officers from participating in programs or being associated with associations that have political leanings.
Speaking to reporters, Kharge said some employees in his department who attended the RSS’ centenary celebrations wearing the organisation’s uniform (Ganavesha) and brandishing canes would be suspended.
He had earlier urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to strictly bar government officers and employees from participating in programmes and activities organised by RSS and other such organisations.
In his letter dated October 13, Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, quoted lines from the rules which read, "No Government servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics; nor shall take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity."
The Minister said that although clear directions have been issued in this regard, it has been observed in recent days that government officers and employees are participating in programmes and activities organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other such organisations.
On October 4, the leader had asked Siddaramaiah to ban RSS-related activities on government premises.
With PTI inputs