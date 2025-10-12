Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Demands Ban On RSS Activities In Government And Public Spaces

Priyank Kharge wrote to CM Siddaramaiah on October 12 seeking a total ban on RSS "shakhas" and events in government schools, parks, playgrounds, and Muzrai temples to prevent spread of "negative ideas."
Cites RSS activities as anti-constitutional and divisive, referencing violence in Solapur and Kolkata; aims to protect youth and uphold secular values.
BJP slams it as a diversion from governance failures and "anti-Hindu"; Siddaramaiah yet to respond, amid calls for enforcement and awareness drives.
Karnataka Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Rural Development, Priyank Kharge, has penned a fervent appeal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling for an immediate and comprehensive ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities across all government institutions and public premises in the state. The October 12 missive, which has ignited a fresh political firestorm, accuses the RSS of fostering "negative ideas" that undermine India's secular fabric and constitutional ethos, particularly through its routine "shakhas" (branches) and gatherings. Kharge's intervention comes at a time of heightened communal sensitivities, following recent incidents of violence linked to RSS affiliates, and reflects deepening rifts between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.
In the letter, Kharge detailed the RSS's alleged infiltration into public spaces, including government and aided schools, public playgrounds, parks, and even temples managed by the state's Muzrai department. He specifically targeted events organized under banners like "Shakha," "Sangh," or "Baithak," asserting that these sessions propagate ideologies contrary to the nation's unity in diversity. "The RSS's activities in these spaces are not just inappropriate but actively contradict the spirit of our Constitution," Kharge wrote, referencing the Preamble's emphasis on secularism and fraternity. He cited examples of recent unrest, such as the violence during an RSS rally in Solapur and the assault on a professor in Kolkata, to underscore the potential for such gatherings to incite division and harm social harmony.
Kharge urged the Chief Minister to issue a blanket directive prohibiting any RSS-affiliated programs in these venues, with strict enforcement mechanisms to prevent violations. He also called for awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the perils of such ideologies, positioning the move as a proactive step to safeguard vulnerable youth from "hate-filled narratives." As the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank's stance carries significant weight within the party, aligning with the high command's broader narrative of countering "hate politics" ahead of upcoming local elections.
The proposal has predictably drawn fierce backlash from the BJP, which dismissed it as a desperate ploy to deflect from the Congress government's "governance collapse." State BJP president BY Vijayendra labeled the demand "anti-Hindu" and an assault on cultural organizations, vowing to resist any such curbs. "This is nothing but a tactic to divert public attention from failures in law and order, infrastructure, and economic woes," Vijayendra retorted, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy given its own history of alliances with ideologically diverse groups. Senior BJP leaders echoed this sentiment, framing the ban call as an infringement on freedom of association and a bid to polarize voters along religious lines.