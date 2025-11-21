Warns Karnataka Leaders Against Public Remarks On Leadership Buzz

Congress high command warns Karnataka leaders and MLAs against public comments on leadership change, blaming BJP and media for maligning campaign to derail govt achievements
Surjewala confirms discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar; party notes internal opinions but insists on discipline amid 2.5-year rotational formula speculation
Shivakumar backs full term for CM, cabinet reshuffle likely next month, as Congress projects unity to counter BJP's tactics before local elections
Amid swirling speculation over a potential leadership change in Karnataka as the Congress government marks 2.5 years in power, the party's high command on Friday issued a stern warning to its leaders and MLAs against making any public statements on the issue, attributing the rumors to a BJP-led "maligning campaign." AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, emphasized party discipline and unity, slamming "needless statements" from within that have fueled the controversy.
Surjewala, in a post on X, revealed that the leadership had taken note of opinions from various functionaries but insisted the matter should not be aired publicly. "The Indian National Congress has sternly warned them from making any public statements on the issue of leadership or falling for the agenda being propagated by vested interests," he stated, accusing a "defeated and faction-ridden Karnataka BJP, along with a section of the media," of orchestrating the buzz to undermine the government's "stellar achievements" and five key welfare guarantees.
The directive follows a late-night meeting on Thursday between Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and a group of Karnataka MLAs aligned with Shivakumar, amid whispers of a rotational formula where Siddaramaiah would hand over to his deputy after 2.5 years—a pact reportedly struck post-2023 Assembly win but never formalized. Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, defended the Delhi visits by MLAs as routine and reaffirmed his support for Siddaramaiah completing a full term, while the CM dismissed change talks, vowing to present the state budget for the remaining period.