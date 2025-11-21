Warns Karnataka Leaders Against Public Remarks On Leadership Buzz

Surjewala, in a post on X, revealed that the leadership had taken note of opinions from various functionaries but insisted the matter should not be aired publicly.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, during a press conference at the Congress office, in Bengaluru on Saturday.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress high command warns Karnataka leaders and MLAs against public comments on leadership change, blaming BJP and media for maligning campaign to derail govt achievements

  • Surjewala confirms discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar; party notes internal opinions but insists on discipline amid 2.5-year rotational formula speculation

  • Shivakumar backs full term for CM, cabinet reshuffle likely next month, as Congress projects unity to counter BJP's tactics before local elections

Amid swirling speculation over a potential leadership change in Karnataka as the Congress government marks 2.5 years in power, the party's high command on Friday issued a stern warning to its leaders and MLAs against making any public statements on the issue, attributing the rumors to a BJP-led "maligning campaign." AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, emphasized party discipline and unity, slamming "needless statements" from within that have fueled the controversy.

Surjewala, in a post on X, revealed that the leadership had taken note of opinions from various functionaries but insisted the matter should not be aired publicly. "The Indian National Congress has sternly warned them from making any public statements on the issue of leadership or falling for the agenda being propagated by vested interests," he stated, accusing a "defeated and faction-ridden Karnataka BJP, along with a section of the media," of orchestrating the buzz to undermine the government's "stellar achievements" and five key welfare guarantees.

The directive follows a late-night meeting on Thursday between Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and a group of Karnataka MLAs aligned with Shivakumar, amid whispers of a rotational formula where Siddaramaiah would hand over to his deputy after 2.5 years—a pact reportedly struck post-2023 Assembly win but never formalized. Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, defended the Delhi visits by MLAs as routine and reaffirmed his support for Siddaramaiah completing a full term, while the CM dismissed change talks, vowing to present the state budget for the remaining period.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Starc Removes Crawley For Duck | ENG 172 & 59/1 (15) At Lunch

  2. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IND Hunt Early Breakthroughs In Guwahati | SA 44/0 (13.5)

  3. India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND-A Make Unwanted History With Super Over Ducks

  4. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Perth Pitch 'Sporting', Kolkata 'Sub-Par'? Ex-India Players Call Out Switch In Narrative

  5. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mark Wood Thuds Lethal Bouncer, Cameron Green Stumbles Before Saving Wicket - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  3. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

  4. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  5. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. Italy Opens Inquiry into Allegations That Wealthy Rightwing Italians Paid to Kill Civilians in Sarajevo

  5. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 2, Ashes 2025-26: See Best Photos From Perth's Optus Stadium

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start