Siddaramaiah Vows To Serve Full Term Amid Leadership Row

Amid rising tension within the state’s ruling party, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected calls for early change, declaring the public mandate lasts five years. He countered his deputy’s “word power” remark with a message emphasising delivery over slogans and commitment to full-term governance.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah underlined his government’s record, citing several welfare and guarantee schemes his administration has rolled out. Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Siddaramaiah declared the mandate from Karnataka voters lasts five years, rejecting calls for mid-term leadership change.

  • The statement came after deputy CM Shivakumar’s social media post suggesting “word power” and a change in CM would honour earlier promises — a hint at a supposed power-sharing deal.

  • Siddaramaiah emphasized governance through action — welfare schemes and delivery — over slogans or verbal pledges, signalling his readiness to complete the full term unless changed by party high command.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday issued a pointed response to renewed speculation around the leadership tussle within his party, asserting that the electoral mandate is for a full five-year term — not a fleeting moment. His remarks come at a time of growing friction between him and his deputy, D. K. Shivakumar, over whether the top post should change hands midway through the government’s current tenure.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar posted a message on social media declaring “Word power is world power,” a line widely interpreted as a veiled reminder of a supposed promise — from 2023 — that he would assume the chief minister’s office after 2.5 years.

In his reply, Siddaramaiah wrote: “A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people.” He went on to add: “The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years. The Congress party, including me, is walking the talk for our people with compassion, consistency and courage.”

Siddaramaiah underlined his government’s record, citing several welfare and guarantee schemes his administration has rolled out. He emphasised that performance and delivery, rather than slogans or verbal promises, should shape public trust.

The exchange marks one of the most public and sharp turns in the internal tussle for Karnataka’s top post since the coalition took power in 2023. It signals Siddaramaiah’s intention to stay on as CM for the term’s full duration — until 2028 — unless the party’s central leadership decides otherwise.

