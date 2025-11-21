Siddaramaiah Rejects Leadership Change Speculation, Vows To Complete Full Term As Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah rules out any leadership change, declaring he will serve the full five-year term as CM.
He stresses that any decision rests with the Congress high command and criticises media speculation and internal public comments.
Senior party figures, including D.K. Suresh, back him strongly, saying there’s “no risk” of a midterm replacement.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday firmly denied reports of a leadership change, asserting that he plans to complete his five-year term.
Addressing mounting speculation within the Congress party, Siddaramaiah said he would continue leading the state “if the high command decides.”
He argued that discussions on a successor or power-sharing with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar were merely media-created narratives.
Siddaramaiah also cautioned his ministers against making public comments on internal party matters. He warned that the high command was closely monitoring such statements, urging unity and discipline within the cabinet.
Former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, brother of Deputy CM Shivakumar, echoed Siddaramaiah’s stance, saying there was “no risk” of replacing him. Suresh added that future elections would be fought under Siddaramaiah’s leadership.
Speaking in Chamarajanagar, the CM further clarified that he would present the next state budget and reaffirmed his commitment to the party’s five-year mandate.
His remarks come as Congress circles debate a so-called “November revolution,” a perceived power shuffle now firmly rejected by Siddaramaiah and his allies.