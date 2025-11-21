Shivakumar Loyalists Head To Delhi Amid Renewed Buzz Over Karnataka Power Equation

A minister and several MLAs aligned with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi on Thursday to meet the Congress leadership.
This development unfolded a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked two-and-a-half years in office.
Speaking at an event in Chamarajanagar on Thursday, Siddaramaiah hinted at continuing in office, stressing that his position “has been strong from the beginning and will continue to remain so.”
A minister and several MLAs aligned with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi on Thursday to meet the Congress leadership, signalling possible internal friction within the ruling party, according to sources.
This development unfolded a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked two-and-a-half years in office.
Following the May 20, 2023 Assembly election results, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had been the key contenders for the chief minister’s post. The Congress eventually persuaded Shivakumar to accept the role of deputy chief minister. At that time, reports circulated about a supposed “rotational chief minister formula” that would see Shivakumar take over after two-and-a-half years. The party, however, never officially confirmed such an understanding.
Siddaramaiah has consistently dismissed those reports, maintaining firmly that he intends to serve the full five-year term. Despite this, some of Shivakumar’s supporters are believed to be keen on seeing their leader assume the top post.
Sources said Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy and MLAs Iqbal Hussain, H. C. Balakrishna, and S. R. Srinivas left for Delhi on Thursday. They added that around twelve more MLAs are expected to join them on Friday. A few days earlier, roughly a dozen MLCs had also stayed in the national capital and held discussions with Congress general secretaries, according to party insiders.
Speaking at an event in Chamarajanagar on Thursday, Siddaramaiah hinted at continuing in office, stressing that his position “has been strong from the beginning and will continue to remain so.”
Responding to questions about the MLAs travelling to Delhi, Shivakumar said he was unaware of their plans and mentioned that he was unwell. When a reporter referred to Siddaramaiah’s claim of completing the full term, Shivakumar replied, “I am very glad about it. No one has said no. No one questioned that he will not be the chief minister. Our party has given him responsibility to him to work as the chief minister. We all are working together.”
On reports of Congress MLCs visiting his residence, the deputy chief minister explained that their discussions centred on securing the positions of legislative council chairman and deputy chairman for the Congress.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s brother and former MP D. K. Suresh commented that Siddaramaiah “never backtracks from his promises.” When asked whether Siddaramaiah would honour any commitments made to Shivakumar, he said he had “no clue.”
“You should ask about big things only to big people. How can I answer such questions?” Suresh told reporters in Bengaluru.
He added that Shivakumar had already conveyed everything necessary to the party’s senior leadership. “The matter is now left to the party, its leadership, the AICC president and Rahul Gandhi to decide,” he said.
With PTI inputs