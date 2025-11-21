Shivakumar Loyalists Head To Delhi Amid Renewed Buzz Over Karnataka Power Equation

Responding to questions about the MLAs travelling to Delhi, Shivakumar said he was unaware of their plans and mentioned that he was unwell. When a reporter referred to Siddaramaiah’s claim of completing the full term, Shivakumar replied, “I am very glad about it. No one has said no. No one questioned that he will not be the chief minister. Our party has given him responsibility to him to work as the chief minister. We all are working together.”