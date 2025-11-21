Shivakumar Loyalists Head To Delhi Amid Renewed Buzz Over Karnataka Power Equation

This development unfolded a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked two-and-a-half years in office.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shivakumar Loyalists Head To Delhi Amid Renewed Buzz Over Karnataka Power Equation
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A minister and several MLAs aligned with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi on Thursday to meet the Congress leadership.

  • This development unfolded a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked two-and-a-half years in office.

  • Speaking at an event in Chamarajanagar on Thursday, Siddaramaiah hinted at continuing in office, stressing that his position “has been strong from the beginning and will continue to remain so.”

A minister and several MLAs aligned with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi on Thursday to meet the Congress leadership, signalling possible internal friction within the ruling party, according to sources.

This development unfolded a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked two-and-a-half years in office.

Following the May 20, 2023 Assembly election results, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had been the key contenders for the chief minister’s post. The Congress eventually persuaded Shivakumar to accept the role of deputy chief minister. At that time, reports circulated about a supposed “rotational chief minister formula” that would see Shivakumar take over after two-and-a-half years. The party, however, never officially confirmed such an understanding.

Siddaramaiah has consistently dismissed those reports, maintaining firmly that he intends to serve the full five-year term. Despite this, some of Shivakumar’s supporters are believed to be keen on seeing their leader assume the top post.

Related Content
Related Content
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar - IMAGO / ANI News
Change Of Guard Or Reshuffle In Karnataka?

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Sources said Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy and MLAs Iqbal Hussain, H. C. Balakrishna, and S. R. Srinivas left for Delhi on Thursday. They added that around twelve more MLAs are expected to join them on Friday. A few days earlier, roughly a dozen MLCs had also stayed in the national capital and held discussions with Congress general secretaries, according to party insiders.

Speaking at an event in Chamarajanagar on Thursday, Siddaramaiah hinted at continuing in office, stressing that his position “has been strong from the beginning and will continue to remain so.”

Responding to questions about the MLAs travelling to Delhi, Shivakumar said he was unaware of their plans and mentioned that he was unwell. When a reporter referred to Siddaramaiah’s claim of completing the full term, Shivakumar replied, “I am very glad about it. No one has said no. No one questioned that he will not be the chief minister. Our party has given him responsibility to him to work as the chief minister. We all are working together.”

On reports of Congress MLCs visiting his residence, the deputy chief minister explained that their discussions centred on securing the positions of legislative council chairman and deputy chairman for the Congress.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s brother and former MP D. K. Suresh commented that Siddaramaiah “never backtracks from his promises.” When asked whether Siddaramaiah would honour any commitments made to Shivakumar, he said he had “no clue.”

“You should ask about big things only to big people. How can I answer such questions?” Suresh told reporters in Bengaluru.

He added that Shivakumar had already conveyed everything necessary to the party’s senior leadership. “The matter is now left to the party, its leadership, the AICC president and Rahul Gandhi to decide,” he said.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?