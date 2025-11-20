Siddaramaiah Signals Continuity As CM, Says He Will Present 17th Budget Next Year

Indicating that he intends to continue in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he expects to present his record 17th state budget next year.
Indicating that he intends to continue in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he expects to present his record 17th state budget next year. Siddaramaiah, who also heads the finance department, delivered his 16th budget in March this year.
He made the remarks on Wednesday during the golden jubilee event commemorating LG Havanur and the submission of the first Backward Classes Commission report.
Recalling how he was underestimated early in his political career, Siddaramaiah said "When I first became finance minister, a newspaper wrote -- this Siddaramaiah (a Kuruba) can't count a hundred sheep, how will he function as Karnataka's finance minister -- I accepted this as a challenge..... I have presented 16 budgets. Next, I will present the 17th budget," prompting strong applause from the audience.
The 2026–27 state budget, expected to be his 17th, is likely to be tabled in March next year, with preliminary preparations already underway.
His statement comes at a time when speculation is circulating about a potential change in leadership as the Congress government approaches the halfway point of its five-year term in November.
Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had been the principal contenders for the chief minister’s post following the Congress victory in the May 2023 Assembly elections. The party eventually persuaded Shivakumar to accept the Deputy CM position.
Reports had surfaced then about a possible “rotational chief minister formula” under which Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years. However, the Congress leadership has never officially confirmed such an arrangement.
With PTI inputs