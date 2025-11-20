Siddaramaiah Signals Continuity As CM, Says He Will Present 17th Budget Next Year

Recalling how he was underestimated early in his political career, Siddaramaiah said "When I first became finance minister, a newspaper wrote -- this Siddaramaiah (a Kuruba) can't count a hundred sheep, how will he function as Karnataka's finance minister -- I accepted this as a challenge..... I have presented 16 budgets. Next, I will present the 17th budget," prompting strong applause from the audience.