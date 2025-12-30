Six Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Arrested For Distributing Swords

Police seize over two dozen swords and axes from fringe right-wing group; FIR against 16 named including president Pinky Chaudhary who remains absconding

Hindu Raksha Dal members staged a protest outside Delhi Police headquarters
Hindu Raksha Dal members staged a protest outside Delhi Police headquarters Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over two dozen swords and axes distributed; police intervene after viral videos expose the event.

  • Six (possibly up to ten) arrested; FIR against 16 named including president Pinky Chaudhary, who is absconding.

  • Claims distribution for self-defence training in response to reported attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Ghaziabad Police arrested six activists affiliated with the Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe right-wing Hindu organization, after they were allegedly seen distributing over two dozen swords, along with some axes, in the Shalimar Garden Colony area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred during a gathering at the group's local office, where participants received the weapons, prompting swift police action following viral videos of the distribution that circulated widely on social media. An FIR was registered against 16 named individuals, including the organization's president Bhupendra Chowdhry (also referred to as Pinky Chaudhary in some reports), along with around 30 unidentified members, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting, unlawful assembly, and provisions concerning weapons that could potentially disturb public peace. While six activists were taken into custody initially, reports indicate that up to ten have been arrested in total so far, with Bhupendra Chowdhry and other key figures remaining absconding as police continue raids to apprehend them. The group claimed the distribution was part of a program to promote self-defense, organization, and preparedness among community members, particularly in light of reported violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, framing it as a call for Hindus to take responsibility for their own security in the current environment.

However, authorities emphasized that the move was provocative amid communal sensitivities in the region, and public distribution of sharp-edged weapons like swords is generally restricted under arms-related laws unless properly licensed. This episode has raised fresh concerns about potential communal tension, the activities of fringe outfits, and the maintenance of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, especially given the Hindu Raksha Dal's history of alleged involvement in vigilantism, clashes, and provocative actions in the Delhi-NCR area over the years.

