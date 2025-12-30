Six Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Arrested For Distributing Swords

The incident occurred during a gathering at the group's local office, where participants received the weapons, prompting swift police action following viral videos of the distribution that circulated widely on social media. An FIR was registered against 16 named individuals, including the organization's president Bhupendra Chowdhry (also referred to as Pinky Chaudhary in some reports), along with around 30 unidentified members, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting, unlawful assembly, and provisions concerning weapons that could potentially disturb public peace. While six activists were taken into custody initially, reports indicate that up to ten have been arrested in total so far, with Bhupendra Chowdhry and other key figures remaining absconding as police continue raids to apprehend them. The group claimed the distribution was part of a program to promote self-defense, organization, and preparedness among community members, particularly in light of reported violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, framing it as a call for Hindus to take responsibility for their own security in the current environment.