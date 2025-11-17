Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Meet PM Modi On Monday, November 17

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.
As per media reports, Siddaramaiah will be landing in Delhi at 1:30 PM, with the meeting between the two leaders scheduled at 5:00PM.
Get magazine delivered to your doorstepBuy on Amazon
Get latest issue delivered instantlyBuy on Blinkit
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.
As per media reports, Siddaramaiah will be landing in Delhi at 1:30 PM, with the meeting between the two leaders scheduled at 5:00PM.