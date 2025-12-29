India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: IND-W Beat SL-W By 30 Runs

An all-round India rode on Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma’s (79) record partnership followed by spinner Vaishnavi Sharma’s impressive 2/24 to beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the fourth women's T20I and take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday. After Mandhana and Shafali set the platform for India’s highest women's T20I total of 221/2 with the highest partnership of 162 for any wicket, Vaishnavi bowled an impressive 4-0-24-2 to help the home side record a commanding win. Chasing a mammoth 222, Sri Lanka came out firing with Hasini Perera (33 off 20 balls, 7 fours) and skipper Chamari Athapaththu (52 off 37 balls, 3 fours and 3 sixes) providing the early fireworks.

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Vaishnavi Sharma
From left, India's Harleen Deol, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Vaishnavi Sharma celebrate a wicket during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Imesha Dulani
Sri Lanka’s Imesha Dulani plays a shot during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Vaishnavi Sharma
India's Vaishnavi Sharma, left, celebrates a wicket during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Gunalan Kamalini
India's Gunalan Kamalini, right, takes the catch of Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari as she nearly collides with Amanjot Kaur during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Arundhati Reddy
India's Arundhati Reddy celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Hasini Perera during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Chamari Athapaththu
Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu plays a shot during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Harmanpreet Kaur
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Smriti Mandhana
India's Smriti Mandhana, front, celebrates her half century with Shafali Verma during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Shafali Verma
India's Shafali Verma plays a shot during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Smriti Mandhana
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match-Shafali Verma
India's Shafali Verma celebrates her half century during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
