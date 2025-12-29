India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: IND-W Beat SL-W By 30 Runs
An all-round India rode on Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma’s (79) record partnership followed by spinner Vaishnavi Sharma’s impressive 2/24 to beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the fourth women's T20I and take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday. After Mandhana and Shafali set the platform for India’s highest women's T20I total of 221/2 with the highest partnership of 162 for any wicket, Vaishnavi bowled an impressive 4-0-24-2 to help the home side record a commanding win. Chasing a mammoth 222, Sri Lanka came out firing with Hasini Perera (33 off 20 balls, 7 fours) and skipper Chamari Athapaththu (52 off 37 balls, 3 fours and 3 sixes) providing the early fireworks.
