India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

Annual exchange under the 1988 nuclear pact continues despite diplomatic freeze after May military confrontation

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
The exchange was carried out simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad. Photo: PTI
  • India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations under a long-standing bilateral agreement, despite strained relations.

  • The exchange marked the 35th consecutive annual sharing of nuclear facility details since 1992.

  • Both countries also exchanged lists of prisoners, with India seeking early release of fishermen and civilian detainees.

India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations that are not to be targeted in the event of hostilities, continuing an annual confidence-building exercise that has been in place since 1992, even as bilateral relations remain frozen after the May military confrontation.

The exchange was carried out simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, according to PTI, under the provisions of a bilateral pact that prohibits attacks on nuclear facilities. The exercise took place despite ties remaining strained following the May 7–10 military conflict between the two neighbours, PTI reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the exchange was conducted under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

“India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities between India and Pakistan,” the MEA said.

The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988, and came into force on January 27, 1991. It mandates both sides to share details of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the pact on January 1 every year.

“This is the 35th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992,” the MEA said in a brief statement.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply after India carried out Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Although the military confrontation ended on May 10, diplomatic ties have remained under deep freeze, according to PTI.

Separately, the two sides also exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody, an exercise undertaken twice a year on January 1 and July 1 under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access. India, in its submission, shared details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani. Pakistan, in turn, provided information on 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen in its custody who are Indian or believed to be Indian, the MEA said.

New Delhi urged Islamabad to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who have completed their jail terms. It also sought immediate consular access to 35 civilian prisoners and fishermen currently in Pakistan’s custody.

“The government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody,” the MEA said.

“Pakistan has also been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentence.”

India further asked Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen pending their release and return.

Highlighting past efforts, the MEA said, “As a result of the sustained efforts by the government of India, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014.”

“This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 till date,” it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

