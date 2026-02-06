Trump Again Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan War

Trump recounted that seven aircraft had been shot down during the confrontation, said he “called” both Modi and Pakistan’s leadership, and claimed his insistence on a trade deal instead of war persuaded them to the negotiating table. Photo: File photo

