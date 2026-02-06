Trump Again Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan War

Trump repeated his claim that he stopped a war and a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.
He made the assertion at a public event and again on social media, listing it among several conflicts he says he resolved.
India has consistently rejected any claim of third-party mediation in its dealings with Pakistan.
US President Donald Trump once again repeated his claim that he put a halt to the conflict between India and Pakistan from escalating. He repeated this claim twice in a single day.
"In one year, I've ended eight raging wars, such as (the war between) Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.
Trump then reaffirmed the assertion that he prevented India and Pakistan from going to nuclear war in a post on Truth Social.
"The United States is the most powerful Country in the World. I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before. We are even adding Battleships, which are 100 times more powerful than the ones that roamed the Seas during World War II -- The Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others. I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine," Trump posted.
Over 90 times, the US president has asserted that he put an end to the war between India and Pakistan. Since May 10 of last year, when he said on social media that India and Pakistan had reached a "full and immediate" ceasefire following a "long night" of negotiations mediated by Washington, he has made the claim numerous times on a variety of US and international venues. India has continuously denied any involvement from outside parties.