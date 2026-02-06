Trump Again Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan War

Repeating the assertion twice in a day, US President Donald Trump said he prevented a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan—an intervention New Delhi has consistently denied.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Trump recounted that seven aircraft had been shot down during the confrontation, said he “called” both Modi and Pakistan’s leadership, and claimed his insistence on a trade deal instead of war persuaded them to the negotiating table. Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump repeated his claim that he stopped a war and a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

  • He made the assertion at a public event and again on social media, listing it among several conflicts he says he resolved.

  • India has consistently rejected any claim of third-party mediation in its dealings with Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump once again repeated his claim that he put a halt to the conflict between India and Pakistan from escalating. He repeated this claim twice in a single day.

"In one year, I've ended eight raging wars, such as (the war between) Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

Trump then reaffirmed the assertion that he prevented India and Pakistan from going to nuclear war in a post on Truth Social.

This was the third time in as many days last week that Trump claimed he had stopped a conflict between India and Pakistan. - | AP
Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

Outlook News Desk

"The United States is the most powerful Country in the World. I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before. We are even adding Battleships, which are 100 times more powerful than the ones that roamed the Seas during World War II -- The Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others. I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine," Trump posted.

Over 90 times, the US president has asserted that he put an end to the war between India and Pakistan. Since May 10 of last year, when he said on social media that India and Pakistan had reached a "full and immediate" ceasefire following a "long night" of negotiations mediated by Washington, he has made the claim numerous times on a variety of US and international venues. India has continuously denied any involvement from outside parties.

Published At:
