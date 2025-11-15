Change Of Guard Or Reshuffle In Karnataka?

Even before the administration reached its halfway mark, debates were rife in Karnataka’s political circles and local media about an impending change of guard, with some legislators openly taking sides. As things stand now, though a large section within the party anticipates a “November revolution” in the government, no one is quite sure what it actually means. Ardent supporters of D.K. Shivakumar believes the high command will honour his claim to the chief minister’s post, while the more cautious among them say his immediate demand is not for the top job but for a comprehensive cabinet reshuffle to accommodate his loyalists.