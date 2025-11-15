Change Of Guard Or Reshuffle In Karnataka?

The talk of a 'November Revolution' in Karnataka could well turn out to be a damp squib.

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • As the Siddaramaiah government reaches its halfway mark, speculation over a possible change of guard has intensified.

  • Congress insiders, however, suggest that the party high command may prefer a cabinet reshuffle, with Siddaramaiah likely to continue as Chief Minister.

  • Both the Chief Minister and his deputy, , are scheduled to visit Delhi in the next two days for consultations with the party leadership.

​​When the Congress stormed back to power in Karnataka in 2023, the party’s victory celebrations were quickly overshadowed by an all-too-familiar dilemma — who would lead the government. Would it be the seasoned socialist Siddaramaiah, with his mass appeal and administrative experience, or D.K. Shivakumar, the master strategist and loyal troubleshooter for the Congress high command?

The suspense stretched for days before the party finally chose Siddaramaiah. Yet, even at that moment, whispers in political circles suggested a deal had been struck — that Shivakumar would take over as chief minister once the government crossed its halfway mark. Now, as that moment arrives this November, the buzz has grown louder, layered with intrigue, shifting equations, and speculation about a possible “November revolution” within the Congress ranks.

Karnataka Congress state chief and six-time MLA D K Shivakumar (DKS) - null
Caste, Candidate, Cash: The Three Cs To Win Karnataka: Congress’ D K Shivakumar

BY Satish Padmanabhan

Even before the administration reached its halfway mark, debates were rife in Karnataka’s political circles and local media about an impending change of guard, with some legislators openly taking sides. As things stand now, though a large section within the party anticipates a “November revolution” in the government, no one is quite sure what it actually means. Ardent supporters of D.K. Shivakumar believes the high command will honour his claim to the chief minister’s post, while the more cautious among them say his immediate demand is not for the top job but for a comprehensive cabinet reshuffle to accommodate his loyalists.

Related Content
Related Content

Siddaramaiah’s camp, on the other hand, remains confident that their leader will complete the full term with a cabinet of his choice. Despite the added significance of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge hailing from the state, the Congress high command has so far maintained a studied silence, allowing speculation to thrive.

“There is going to be nothing like a November revolution — that’s all media speculation. But there will definitely be a cabinet reshuffle. Several youngsters who are capable of handling ministries will be accommodated,” said a Congress MLA who did not wish to be identified. However, he added with a touch of realism, “I don’t expect this to happen this month, because in the Congress party, discussions take time.”

The Congress leader also did not rule out the possibility of a modified 'Kamaraj Plan' being implemented in Karnataka.

What is 'Kamraj Plan'?

The original Kamaraj Plan, proposed by the then Congress president K. Kamaraj during the early years of Indira Gandhi’s tenure, called for senior ministers to resign from their posts and return to organisational work to strengthen the party. “Something similar, though not in the same form, could happen here,” the leader hinted, suggesting that some ministers may be asked to step down to make way for younger faces or to take up party responsibilities ahead of future elections.

The rumours of a power tussle in Karnataka Congress gained traction after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s pointed remark that the party “does not make decisions by numbers.” Though seemingly offhand, the comment was widely interpreted as a rebuttal to the narrative pushed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s supporters — that he was “elected” by the Congress Legislature Party rather than “selected” by the high command. The remark exposed the underlying contest over political legitimacy that has shadowed the uneasy equation between the two leaders since the government took office.

Sensing the speculation his words had triggered, Shivakumar later softened his tone, saying he and Siddaramaiah were working together and that there was “nothing wrong” if the Chief Minister completed his full term. But seasoned Congress watchers and party insiders are reading between the lines. The Deputy CM’s attempt at damage control, they say, does little to conceal the tension within the leadership, even if it remains carefully managed for now.

“There will definitely be a change, but I don’t see a change in leadership. In all probability, both the CM and Deputy CM will continue,” Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad told Outlook. “Though there is no official intimation, I believe there will be a major cabinet reshuffle soon to make way for youngsters. The media and opposition are spreading rumours of a rift between the CM and Deputy CM, but both have repeatedly said they are in the same boat,” he added.

Arshad’s statement reflects what many in the party believe — that the top leadership may prefer to defuse factional tensions not by altering the power balance at the top, but by expanding representation within the cabinet. A reshuffle that accommodates emerging leaders could serve as a safety valve, keeping both camps invested in the government’s stability while signalling the high command’s authority in managing the delicate equilibrium between Siddaramaiah’s mass base and Shivakumar’s organisational control.

“The upcoming Delhi visit of Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar may prove crucial in determining what kind of changes the Congress leadership intends to make in the Karnataka cabinet. Ever since the party returned to power, group politics has dominated its functioning — and that, at some point, has to end,” observed senior journalist and political commentator B.S. Arun.

“With the kind of majority Siddaramaiah commands among the legislators, it is highly improbable that the high command will opt for a change of guard. But they are bound to placate Shivakumar. He continues to hold the post of KPCC president, and there are demands — ostensibly with Siddaramaiah’s tacit backing — to appoint a new chief." Arun adds

He further explains, "Shivakumar, however, is reluctant to relinquish that position, since much of his influence within the party flows from it. In all likelihood, both leaders may opt for a status quo, which, under the circumstances, is a win-win situation for both. Even if any change occurs, it will probably be limited to a minor cabinet reshuffle. I don’t see any kind of ‘Kamaraj Plan’ unfolding here.”

D. K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - PTI
Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

BY Outlook News Desk

Karnataka remains of paramount importance to the Congress. The state’s decisive 2023 verdict restored power to the party after the BJP’s 2018 manoeuvre that had brought down the previous coalition government through a wave of defections. Yet, the Congress’s emphatic victory has since been overshadowed by factional undercurrents. How the party’s central leadership manages the delicate balance between Siddaramaiah’s mass appeal and Shivakumar’s organisational strength will be critical — especially as the countdown begins for the 2028 Assembly elections.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: IND Restricted To 189; Rickelton-Markram Begin Pursuit|SA 4/0

  2. IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Returns To RR, Accepts ₹4 Crore Pay Cut

  3. Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A Keep HK In Check, Restrict Them To 167/8

  4. India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: When, Where To Watch Action In Kolkata, Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. IPL Player Retention And Trades: All The Done Deals Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2026 Mini-Auction

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  3. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  4. Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather: Temperature Decline and Air Quality Update

  5. Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Alert: Temperature Decline with Dry Conditions

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. US To Remove Select Tariffs on Goods From Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, And El Salvador

  2. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  3. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  4. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces