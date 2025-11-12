Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

Karnataka CM Demands Explanation for Recurring Terror Incidents Amid Polls as BJP Slams Remarks as 'Anti-National'

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
  1. Car explosion near Red Fort on Nov 10, 2025, killed 3 and injured 15. Delhi Police invoked UAPA and Explosive Substances Act; suspects linked to red Ford EcoSport.

  2. On Nov 11 in Mysuru, questioned Centre on why blasts occur during elections like Bihar polls

  3. BJP's Vijayendra called remarks 'anti-national,' demanded apology, recalled UPA-era attacks.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed media queries on November 11, 2025, following a Karnataka Development Programme meeting in Mysuru, where he questioned the Union government on the pattern of bomb blasts and terrorist attacks occurring during election periods, specifically referencing the Delhi explosion near Red Fort on November 10, 2025. The blast, involving a car explosion, resulted in three deaths and injured 15 others, with Delhi Police registering a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act, and identifying suspects via a second vehicle, a red Ford EcoSport.

Siddaramaiah stated, "The Centre must answer why such blasts occur during elections. Let the central government investigate and respond," emphasizing the tragic loss of innocent lives. He reiterated India's status as a constitutionally pluralistic country, not defined by a single religion, in response to related queries. On November 12, 2025, he posted on X seeking answers to the blast and questioning the reason for "terrorist attacks" during elections.

The remarks drew immediate backlash from the Karnataka BJP, with state president B.Y. Vijayendra labeling them as "irresponsible, insensitive, and low-level political statements" reflecting the Congress's "anti-national legacy." Vijayendra recalled over 45 bomb blasts and attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai incident, during the UPA regime (2004-2014), noting the opposition's restraint then, and accused Siddaramaiah of politicizing security to divert from state issues like corruption. BJP leader Narayanaswamy demanded an apology, condemning the mixing of sensitive issues with politics and elections. He referenced Prime Minister Modi's indication of a strong response to the attack akin to the "Sindoor model."

Flames Lit Up The Sky: Witnesses To New Delhi Red Fort Blast

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi echoed suspicions over the timing, stating, "It is a very tragic incident. But the timing raises suspicion why do such bomb blasts happen only around elections in India?" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the blast a "failure of the government" and demanded strict punishment for culprits. Security was heightened at sites like Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Sri Jagannath Temple post-blast, with Lal Quila Metro Station and Netaji Subhash Marg closed on November 12, 2025.

