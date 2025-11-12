Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

The remarks drew immediate backlash from the Karnataka BJP, with state president B.Y. Vijayendra labeling them as "irresponsible, insensitive, and low-level political statements" reflecting the Congress's "anti-national legacy." Vijayendra recalled over 45 bomb blasts and attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai incident, during the UPA regime (2004-2014), noting the opposition's restraint then, and accused Siddaramaiah of politicizing security to divert from state issues like corruption. BJP leader Narayanaswamy demanded an apology, condemning the mixing of sensitive issues with politics and elections. He referenced Prime Minister Modi's indication of a strong response to the attack akin to the "Sindoor model."