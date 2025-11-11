Flames Lit Up The Sky: Witnesses To New Delhi Red Fort Blast

The explosion near Red Fort sent shockwaves across Chandni Chowk, with tremors felt nearly a kilometre away.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of devastation, body parts on the road, shattered windows, and blazing vehicles.
Residents and traders said the blast felt like an earthquake, leaving the historic area in panic and disbelief.
The blast site looked like a scene from the movie. Flames rising, body parts strewn on the road, a head here and severed hand there, people shouting and people trying to rescue victims from the flames.
The blast erupted from the area which is directly opposite the pedestrian stretch of Chandni Chowk. Residents in the vicinity said the sound and effect of the eruption could be felt for more than a kilometre away. Local residents who live close to the Sis Ganj gurdwara said their windows were shattered, and they had rushed out of their homes.
Pervez Ahmad whose house is 900 meters from the blast site, said,”It was a shock i haven’t experienced in our life. We felt the tremors. Many of the windows glasses in several houses here were shattered. And then we saw the body parts on the road. I have never seen body parts lying on the road like this before.”
Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (traders’ association), told Outlook,“It was a massive blast, its tremors could be felt as far as 700 to 900 metres away. Buildings shook as if an earthquake had struck. There were bodies lying on the road — someone’s arm in one place, someone’s head in another.”