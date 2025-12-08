Red Fort Blast: Court Extends NIA Custody of 4 Accused

Delhi court extends NIA custody of four accused by four days.
Case tied to J&K-busted ‘white-collar’ terror module behind Nov 10 suicide blast.
NIA pursuing wider network linked to 15 deaths outside Red Fort.
Three doctors and a preacher who were detained in relation to the November 10 Red Fort bombing case had their NIA detention extended by four days by a Delhi court on Monday.
Dr. Muzammil Ganai, Dr. Adeel Rather, Dr. Shaheena Saeed, and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay were all brought before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on November 29, the day their 10-day NIA detention expired.
The court sessions, which took place in and around the Patiala House district court grounds under intense security, were not open to media coverage.
Till now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made seven arrests in the case, which is linked to a 'white-collar' terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces to identify and track the others involved in the gruesome attack," the agency said in a statement earlier.
On November 10, Dr. Umar-un-Nabi was operating the explosives-laden I-20 vehicle that exploded outside the Red Fort, killing fifteen persons and injuring a number of others.
Umar was the purported primary architect of a sophisticated terror module led by a group of doctors that had been actively searching for a suicide bomber since last year.