India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Boys In Blue Aim To Fine Tune Combinations

India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Follow our live blog for all the real-time updates, scores and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match
India vs Ireland, ICC U-19 Mens Cricket World Cup: Boys In Blue celebrate a wicket (Photo: ICC)
Good Morning Indian cricket fans. Welcome to our live coverage. As the road to the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 officially begins, the spotlight turns to Bulawayo for the 3rd warm-up match between tournament favourites India and minnows Scotland. The 5-time champions, who are led by the promising Ayush Mhatre, will be looking to fine-tune their combinations and test the firepower with all eyes on 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, Scotland enters the fray as the underdog, eager to disrupt the rhythm of the title contenders. With both teams looking to set a dominant tone before the group stages, today’s clash will be a fascinating battle between India and Scottish. Follow along for the real-time updates, scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Welcome

Good Morning Indian cricket fans. This is the start of our live blog from the Bulawayo Athletic Club where the Indian U-19 team will be going head-to-head against Scotland in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 warm-up match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's Premier League 2026: Nadine De Klerk's All-Round Show Propels RCB's Thrilling Victory Over MI

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned In Dambulla Due To Heavy Rain

  3. Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

  4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

  5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  3. US Senate Moves To Curb Trump’s War Powers After Venezuela Operation

  4. SIT Arrests Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru In Gold Loss Case

  5. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Khamenei Says ‘Arrogant’ Trump Will Be ‘Overthrown’ As Protests Spread

  5. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener