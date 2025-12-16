Sarajevo’s Sniper Tourism & Lynching Videos: Consuming Cruelty In India

From the alleged sniper “safaris” of wartime Sarajevo to lynching videos, pogrom spectatorship, and encounter fandom in India, this essay traces how violence has been transformed into spectacle — performed for cameras, circulated for approval, and normalised through public consumption.

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
Updated on:
Updated on:
sarajevo
Encounter killings & demolition drives show how visibility and public approval have become tools of governance, turning coercion into performance rather than justice. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lynching videos, communal flashpoints, & police encounters are no longer hidden acts of brutality but carefully staged events, filmed and circulated to signal dominance

  • Spectatorship has become a form of participation. Whether through filming, cheering or forwarding, online audiences actively complete the spectacle

  • Encounter killings & demolition drives show how visibility and public approval have become tools of governance, turning coercion into performance rather than justice.

The notion that humans have killed other humans for pleasure, thrill, or spectacle — outside the rules of military necessity — is not new. The allegation that emerged from the Siege of Sarajevo, however, sounds almost implausible in its cruelty. During the war, foreign visitors allegedly paid to be taken to Serb-held hills overlooking the city, where they were handed rifles and allowed to shoot at civilians. The 2022 documentary Sarajevo Safari described this not as combat but as leisure.

Italian prosecutors, who reopened the case in 2025, describe the alleged phenomenon as a war crime that belongs in its own category—not killing for strategy, not killing for ideology, but killing for pleasure. What unsettled investigators was not only the violence, but the psychology behind it: cruelty reframed as recreation, murder stripped of purpose and recast as spectacle.

It is tempting to seal this story inside Balkan history. The geographies are different; the technologies differ as well. But the impulses that made sniper tourism possible—the pleasure of domination, the exhilaration of transgression, the complicity of spectators, the moral comfort of impunity—are not unique to a hillside in Sarajevo.

Related Content
Related Content

In India, those impulses now surface in everyday public life. They animate videos capturing lynchings of Muslims as digital trophies. They animate crowds that gather around communal violence as if attending a neighbourhood performance. They animate the fandom cultivated around police encounter killings, where the state itself becomes a performer in a theatre of violence.

India today is not a war zone. Yet it has incubated a culture in which violence is increasingly designed to be watched.

Lynching Videos as Digital Trophies: The Grammar of a New Kind of Spectacle

A video from Ramgarh in Jharkhand begins almost cinematically. Alimuddin Ansari, a man in his early forties accused of transporting cattle, is forced to run in circles as a crowd confines him with sticks. The camera follows closely, maintaining focus as blows rain down. Someone shouts, “Zyada clear se dikha.” Another tells the man filming to come around from the front. The choreography is unmistakable—this is not documentation; it is direction.

Footage from the 2017 lynching of Pehlu Khan in Alwar, Rajasthan follows a similar pattern. As Khan falters, a hand appears in the frame, pointing triumphantly toward him, guiding the camera like a news anchor directing a broadcast.

Rakbar Khan, the victim who was lynched to death by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling. - null
Tried To Take Law In Their Hand Under Garb Of Religion: Alwar Court in 2018 Rakbar Khan Lynching Case

BY Tabeenah Anjum

In parts of western Uttar Pradesh, police quietly admit that lynching videos often help identify perpetrators. Privately, however, officers acknowledge a deeper truth: the filming is frequently as important to the perpetrators as the violence itself.

Digital forensics teams across Delhi, Lucknow, and Hyderabad describe lynching footage as having a recognisable production logic. There is a clear beginning—the capture; a centre—the humiliation and beating; and an end—the triumphant pose or final blow. The camera serves as both witness and amplifier. Violence intensifies because it is being filmed.

These videos circulate through predictable pathways: closed WhatsApp groups linked to cow-protection outfits; district-level Facebook pages; Telegram channels run by young men who collect videos of violence as symbols of masculine prowess; and, occasionally, police circles where the footage is forwarded “for awareness.”

What emerges is a world of trophies. The video becomes evidence of dominance. It performs ideological loyalty. It becomes a token of belonging. Like any trophy, its value lies in display.

Sniper tourism in Sarajevo was a grotesque indulgence of elites. Lynching videos in India represent a democratised, digitised version of the same impulse—cruelty engineered for spectators, not justice.

The Politics of Pleasure: Why Violence Entertains

Behind these spectacles lies a political psychology that is neither accidental nor apolitical.

The young men who record lynchings or cheer demolitions are not merely violent; they are performing a version of masculinity that the political environment rewards—strength demonstrated through domination, identity affirmed through cruelty. Violence becomes the cheapest route to masculine affirmation. Majoritarian power becomes emotional currency.

Spectacular violence reinforces majoritarian entitlement. Mob pleasure is tied to the systematic dehumanisation of the victim—most often Muslims or Dalits. The spectacle becomes a rehearsal of majoritarian citizenship: who is allowed to hurt, and who must endure it.

The shared confidence that nothing will follow—no FIR, no trial, no institutional reprimand—turns violence into something closer to sport.

The sniper tourists of Sarajevo acted because they knew there would be no consequences.

Perpetrators in India act because they know there will be an audience—and that is precisely the point.

Violence increasingly functions as electoral theatre. In states like Uttar Pradesh and Assam, encounter figures are folded into campaign speeches. In parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar, processions engineered to provoke confrontation double as political signalling. Violence here is not a breakdown of democracy but one of its communicative tools. This is not spontaneous brutality; it is politically curated spectacle.

None of this is accidental. India has incubated a culture in which violence resonates because it is visible, and visibility is politically useful.

The sniper tourist’s thrill came from knowing that killing could be experienced as entertainment.

India’s thrill comes from knowing that violence, once performed, circulates—and circulation confers meaning, belonging, and righteousness.

Pogrom as Spectacle: Public Violence as a Community Event

If lynching videos represent India’s handheld theatre of cruelty, communal flashpoints have become its stadium. The shift is stark: large-scale violence that once carried a veneer of secrecy now erupts in full public view, with spectators gathering in ways that resemble audiences more than bystanders.

In Northeast Delhi in February 2020, men climbed onto rooftops with phones held high, recording petrol bombs, street battles, and homes set ablaze. On the streets below, attackers posed with rods and sticks as others filmed. Video after video shows spectators—old men, schoolboys, vendors—observing the violence with the detached interest of people attending a spectacle. The riot did not merely unfold; it performed itself.

In Khargone in 2022, after a Ram Navami procession escalated into violence, crowds gathered on terraces to watch Muslim homes burn. In video footage, people cheer as flames rise—some shout encouragement, some add commentary, many simply hold up phones.

The demolition drives that followed in Nuh in 2023 and Haldwani in 2024 exhibited the same public appetite: spectators applauding bulldozers, recording the destruction of homes, circulating clips with regional pride.

The political choreography of many Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions has similarly shifted. These processions increasingly resemble theatre troupes moving through minority neighbourhoods—music systems blaring provocative songs, choreographed gestures designed to provoke, and audiences lining the routes to watch confrontation unfold.

In these moments, the line between participant and spectator dissolves. The spectacle depends on both. A riot without an audience is merely violence. A riot watched, filmed, and forwarded becomes a statement.

The spectacle does ideological work. It encodes hierarchy into public memory. It communicates who belongs, who must submit, who rules the street.

This is the same psychological architecture that made sniper tourism conceivable. One does not need to pull the trigger to participate. Watching is participation.

Encounter Fandom: The State as Performer, the Public as Cheering Crowd

The same dynamic extends upward into the actions of the state. In Uttar Pradesh, encounter killings have become a visible feature of policing since 2017. Press notes are issued promptly. Photographs of seized weapons are circulated. Since 2017, more than 180 people have been killed in police encounters, the vast majority young Muslim men or Dalits. Each killing triggers a micro-cycle of celebration.

Posters appear in marketplaces congratulating encounter specialists. Social media accounts track officers’ “records.” Local leaders reward police with garlands. The language is explicitly competitive: “strike rate,” “target neutralised,” “record tod diya,” “zero tolerance hits”—phrases drawn from sport, gaming, and military cinema populate both official press releases and neighbourhood gossip.

In Meerut, an officer who shot several alleged gang members was featured in a mural outside a juice shop, depicted like an action hero. In Assam, a photograph of a man shot in the leg while allegedly trying to flee police custody circulated as evidence that the government had “restored fear” among criminals. In Telangana, during an earlier cycle of encounters, police officers received applause like film stars at public events.

This is not incidental. The state understands that visibility enhances legitimacy. The encounter is designed not only to eliminate an accused criminal but to broadcast state power. It is a theatre owned and controlled by the state.

The public response mirrors the dynamics of lynching videos and pogrom spectatorship. People cheer not because they have verified guilt, but because the spectacle affirms a sense of order and masculine governance. In the spectacle economy, the encounter killing becomes the state’s contribution to recreational violence—cruelty carrying the imprimatur of authority.

Again, the logic parallels sniper tourism. The moral calculus shifts from “is this right?” to “does this satisfy a desire for dominance?” The encounter is not justice. It is performance. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League CEO 'Discloses' New Season Dates On Auction Eve - Report

  2. IPL 2026 Mini Auction: 5 Indian Uncapped Players To Watch Out For

  3. India Vs South Africa: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is Due To Illness; Shahbaz Ahmed Named Replacement

  4. Shaheen Afridi's Horror Big Bash League Debut: Pakistan Seamer Taken Off After Two Beamers - Watch

  5. BCCI's New Diktat Mandates All Contracted Players Including Rohit-Kohli To Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Maharashtra Municipal Election Dates Announced, BMC Elections On January 15

  3. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  4. SC Grants Interim Bail to Journalist Mahesh Langa in ED Case

  5. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Hong Kong Court Convicts Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai In National Security Case

  4. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  5. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: SL Beat AFG By 2 Wickets In Last Over Thriller

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region