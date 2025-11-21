Italy Opens Inquiry into Allegations That Wealthy Rightwing Italians Paid to Kill Civilians in Sarajevo

Families in Sarajevo demand justice for sniper killings SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - NOVEMBER 14: Fatima Popovac, whose six-year-old son Adnan was shot and killed by a sniper during the conflict during the 1992–1995 war, continues to demand answers as she seeks accountability for her child’s death in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 14, 2025. Many Bosniaks, including children, were killed when Serb snipers targeted civilian areas throughout the city. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Families in Sarajevo demand justice for sniper killings SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - NOVEMBER 14: Fatima Popovac, whose six-year-old son Adnan was shot and killed by a sniper during the conflict during the 1992–1995 war, continues to demand answers as she seeks accountability for her child’s death in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 14, 2025. Many Bosniaks, including children, were killed when Serb snipers targeted civilian areas throughout the city. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency