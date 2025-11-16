Bosnia-Herzegovina Pip Romania 3-1, Set Up Austria Showdown For FIFA World Cup 2026 Berth
Edin Dzeko helped Bosnia and Herzegovina keep in contention for the top spot in Group H after beating Romania 3-1 in FIFA World Cup qualifying on Sunday (November 16, 2025). It was a tale of two halves in Zenica. Daniel Birligea scored in the 17th minute for Romania, but Bosnia responded strongly in the second half with Dzeko (49th), Esmir Bajraktarevic (79th) and Haris Tabakovic (90+3rd) all finding the back of the net. Austria lead Bosnia by two points before they play in Vienna on Tuesday. They are both guaranteed a top-two finish.
