Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Regime Of Atrocities Against Minorities

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of Bangladesh, attacked Muhammad Yunus's interim administration on Thursday, accusing it of committing "unspeakable atrocities" against non-Muslims.



In a reference to the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh last week, the 78-year-old Awami League leader further said that the present ruling group, which has illegally taken power, is setting "horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death".



Hasina accused the Yunus government of interfering with the rights of people of all religions and communities to practise their own faiths in her Christmas greeting.