Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Regime Of Atrocities Against Minorities

Sheikh Hasina accused Muhammad Yunus’s interim government of committing “unspeakable atrocities” against non-Muslims.
Referring to a recent lynching of a Hindu man, she alleged that minorities were being burned and violently targeted.
Minority groups have protested in Dhaka amid rising attacks since Hasina’s ouster last year.
Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of Bangladesh, attacked Muhammad Yunus's interim administration on Thursday, accusing it of committing "unspeakable atrocities" against non-Muslims.
In a reference to the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh last week, the 78-year-old Awami League leader further said that the present ruling group, which has illegally taken power, is setting "horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death".
Hasina accused the Yunus government of interfering with the rights of people of all religions and communities to practise their own faiths in her Christmas greeting.
"In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents, such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer," she said.
Following the Hasina government's overthrow in August of last year, several crimes targeting minority communities in Bangladesh have had an impact on the country's Hindu population. A mob in Mymensingh city lynched a 25-year-old Hindu labourer last week.
Due to the interim government's inability to stop minority persecution, minority organisations in Bangladesh staged a demonstration in Dhaka on Monday.
Hasina anticipated that Christmas would deepen the already-existing ties of peace and goodwill between Bangladeshi Christians and adherents of other faiths.
"On this festive occasion of Christmas, I wish all Christian brothers and sisters happiness, peace, and prosperity," she said.
"May darkness give way to dawn. May Bangladesh live forever," she added.