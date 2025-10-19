Returning For Diwali, Hundreds Stranded In Italy As Air India Cancels Flight

Air India's Milan-Delhi flight AI138 was grounded on October 17 due to a technical requirement on the Dreamliner, stranding 256 passengers at Milan airport just before Diwali.
The airline arranged hotels, meals, and rebooked most on flights from October 20 onward; one visa-constrained traveler got an earlier slot.
The mishap upends Diwali homecomings for many Indians in Italy, sparking complaints and underscoring fleet reliability concerns at Air India
Hundreds of Indian passengers, many eager to celebrate Diwali with family, were left stranded at Milan Malpensa Airport after Air India cancelled its Delhi-bound flight AI138 on October 17 due to an extended technical issue with the Dreamliner aircraft. The cancellation affected 256 passengers and 10 crew members, prioritizing safety amid growing scrutiny over recent technical glitches in Air India's fleet.
Air India swiftly provided ground assistance, as cited by livemint, including hotel accommodations outside the airport vicinity and meals for the affected travelers. Most passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights departing on or after October 20—the day of Diwali—with options across Air India and partner airlines based on availability. In a rare exception, one passenger with an expiring Schengen visa was accommodated on an earlier flight to ensure timely return. The airline expressed regret, reaffirming its commitment to passenger well-being amid the disruption to long-awaited festive reunions.