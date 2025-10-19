Returning For Diwali, Hundreds Stranded In Italy As Air India Cancels Flight

Air India swiftly provided ground assistance, as cited by livemint, including hotel accommodations outside the airport vicinity and meals for the affected travelers. Most passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights departing on or after October 20—the day of Diwali—with options across Air India and partner airlines based on availability. In a rare exception, one passenger with an expiring Schengen visa was accommodated on an earlier flight to ensure timely return. The airline expressed regret, reaffirming its commitment to passenger well-being amid the disruption to long-awaited festive reunions.