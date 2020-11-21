Miss Universe 2025: Mexico's Fatima Bosch Wins The Coveted Crown, India's Manika Vishwakarma Misses Out

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch won the 2025 Miss Universe Crown, while Miss Thailand bagged the title for Runner Up.
Bosch defeated over 100 contestants to bag the 74th Miss Universe title.
Manika Vishwakarma from India could not make it to the Top 12.
Mexico’s Fátima Bosch is the 2025 Miss Universe winner. The 25-year-old was crowned by Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, the 73rd Miss Universe. Bosch bested over 100 contestants to win the coveted 74th Miss Universe title in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, Thailand, on November 21. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh was the 1st Runner Up. India’s Manika Vishwakarma could not make it to the Top 12.
The finalists included representatives from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Malta, and Côte d’Ivoire.
After winning the Miss Universe 2025 title, Fatima broke down in tears of joy. In the final question, she was asked how she would use her title to empower young girls, to which she replied, “As Miss Universe, I will say to them, believe in the power of your authenticity, believe in yourself, your dreams matter and your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth, because you are worth everything.”
Congratulating Bosch, Miss Universe Org in a tweet wrote, "Congratulations to our new Miss Universe. Tonight, a star was born. Her grace, strength, and radiant spirit captured the hearts of the world, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her as our new queen. The universe shines a little brighter with her leading the way."
Stephany Abasali from Venezuela became 2nd runner-up, Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and the Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé won the 3rd runner-up and 4th runner-up titles.
Hailing from Rajasthan’s Ganganaga, India's Manika, 21, was competing alongside over 100 representatives, but it was not her day as she got eliminated at the Top 12 round.
Last year, Rhea Singha, from Gujarat, represented India at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, but she too couldn't make it to the top 12.
The Miss Universe title was won by India three times – Sushmita Sen in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000, followed by Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.