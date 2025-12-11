Mexico Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Goods, Auto Exports Worth $1 Billion Hit

Mexico is considered an important market for India’s automotive and industrial products, making the tariff hike a major concern for manufacturers already navigating global supply chain challenges.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
mexico tariffs on India
Mexican authorities have defended the decision, saying the measure is intended to strengthen domestic production, support local jobs and address trade gaps. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mexico has imposed 50% tariffs on a wide range of imports from India, affecting nearly $1 billion worth of annual exports, including textiles, steel products and chemicals.

  • The tariffs are part of Mexico’s strategy to protect domestic manufacturers and encourage local production amid global supply-chain realignments.

  • India is assessing the impact of the move, even as exporters warn the decision could erode competitiveness and disrupt long-standing trade ties between the two countries.

Mexico has announced steep new import tariffs of up to 50 per cent on goods from countries without a free-trade agreement, a move that will significantly impact Indian exports. The revised duties, effective January 1, 2026, are aimed at protecting Mexican industries and reducing dependence on imported products.

The new tariff structure covers more than 1,400 items, including automobiles, auto components, textiles, plastics, steel and various manufactured goods. For India, the most substantial impact will be on the automobile sector, as the import duty on cars entering Mexico will rise from around 20 per cent to 50 per cent. This change is expected to affect nearly $1 billion worth of vehicle exports from major Indian manufacturers.

Industry bodies had urged the Indian government to intervene, warning that such a move would harm exporters and disrupt established trade flows. Mexico is considered an important market for India’s automotive and industrial products, making the tariff hike a major concern for manufacturers already navigating global supply chain challenges.

Related Content
Related Content

Mexican authorities have defended the decision, saying the measure is intended to strengthen domestic production, support local jobs and address trade gaps.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma Fifty Keeps IND In Hunt | IND 136/5 (16.1)

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: LUL Roll Over BIK By 40 Runs To Enter Finals

  4. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  5. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  2. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

  3. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Denied Immediate Relief As Court Delays Bail Plea

  4. Who Is A Comrade?

  5. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Netanyahu, Modi Speak; Leaders to Meet ‘Very Soon’

  2. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  3. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. 22 Dead After Twin Building Collapse in Morocco’s Fez

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms