India, Jordan Set Goal To Boost Trade To $5 Billion

The two countries also discussed regional developments and underlined the importance of peace and stability, while agreeing to further expand cooperation across multiple sectors to reinforce their long-standing partnership.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Jordan relations
The visit comes after a gap of 37 years and coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Photo: X.com/Narendra Modi
Summary
- India and Jordan have set a target to double bilateral trade to $5 billion over the next five years, with a focus on expanding economic cooperation.

- The two sides reaffirmed strong alignment on security issues, including a shared stand against terrorism and cooperation on regional and global challenges.

- Several agreements were finalised to boost cooperation in areas such as culture, digital technology, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

India and Jordan have set a target to double their bilateral trade to $5 billion over the next five years, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The goal was outlined during discussions linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jordan, which officials described as historically significant. The visit comes after a gap of 37 years and coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

MEA Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra said India and Jordan share strong convergence on regional and global issues, including security. She said Jordan has expressed clear support for India’s position against terrorism and has consistently condemned all forms of terror. Jordan’s role in promoting moderation and its work on de-radicalisation were also noted.

Economic cooperation featured prominently in the talks, with both sides agreeing to strengthen engagement in sectors such as fertilisers, particularly phosphates, energy, digital technology and water management. The proposal to raise bilateral trade to $5 billion reflects a shared intent to deepen commercial ties and explore new areas of collaboration.

Several memorandums of understanding were finalised during the visit, covering areas such as culture, digital cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. An agreement to twin Petra in Jordan with the Ellora Caves in India was also announced to promote tourism and cultural links.

The two countries also discussed regional developments and underlined the importance of peace and stability, while agreeing to further expand cooperation across multiple sectors to reinforce their long-standing partnership.

Published At:
