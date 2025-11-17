Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

COAS Asim Munir highlights “strong defence partnership” and pledges expanded military ties during the Jordanian King’s first visit to Pakistan in 21 years.

  • Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening military cooperation with Jordan during King Abdullah II’s state visit.

  • King receives high-level briefings, top national honours, and visits defence facilities amid renewed strategic engagement.

  • Leaders emphasise peace, regional stability, and closer bilateral ties as Islamabad hosts the monarch for the first time in two decades.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the head of Pakistan's army, declared on Sunday that his nation was dedicated to deepening defence relations with Jordan.

The comments were delivered by the chief of army staff (COAS) to King Abdullah II of Jordan, who was visiting Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) with Princess Salma bint Abdullah II and a group of Jordanian military and civil leaders.

The King, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, was met by Field Marshal Munir and other high-ranking officials, according to an army statement.

The COAS underscored the “strong defence partnership” between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom.

“The field marshal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing military-to-military cooperation with Jordan and jointly realising the mutual vision of a stable and peaceful region,” the army said.

Speaking to Urdu Daily Jang at a luncheon hosted for King Abdullah II at the President’s House, Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace, Geo News reported.

He, however, recited verses from the Quran and said that Pakistan would respond firmly to any aggression.

He said Pakistan’s Army is “Allah’s Army, and (its) soldiers fight in the name of Allah”.

Munir's comments were made a few days after the federal government announced that he will resume his five-year term as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

The King received a thorough briefing on GIDS's structure, capabilities, and product line during the visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also there when King Abdullah II later visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges.

On the occasion, Sharif conveyed Pakistan's profound regard and love for King Abdullah II and the Jordanian people, noting that the visit reflects their long-standing friendship, mutual trust, and desire for peace and progress.

The COAS received the Order of the Military Merit of First Degree earlier from King Abdullah in honour of his exceptional service and important achievements in bolstering military cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan.

In a separate ceremony held at the President's House, President Asif Ali Zardari bestowed Nishan-e-Pakistan upon the King of Jordan.

Additionally, President Zardari received the Wisam al-Nahdah al-Mursa, commonly known as the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahdah, or Order of the Renaissance, which the King bestows upon heads of state and other notable individuals.

The King also held a meeting with President Zardari, and the two leaders emphasised the need to build on the strength of their bilateral relations and to encourage greater people-to-people contact between the two countries.

King Abdullah II arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for a two-day state visit, his first in 21 years, marking a significant milestone in reinforcing the historic bonds between the two nations.

