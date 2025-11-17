Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

The King received a thorough briefing on GIDS's structure, capabilities, and product line during the visit.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also there when King Abdullah II later visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges.



On the occasion, Sharif conveyed Pakistan's profound regard and love for King Abdullah II and the Jordanian people, noting that the visit reflects their long-standing friendship, mutual trust, and desire for peace and progress.