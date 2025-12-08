Punjab Farmers Launch Stir Against Electricity Amendment Bill

As Punjab's agricultural heartland braces for winter sowing, farmer unions have intensified their agitation against the central government's draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, viewing it as a direct assault on subsidized power vital for irrigation and farming livelihoods. The protests, which peaked with symbolic rail blockades on December 5 and statewide demonstrations on December 8, have united farmer groups, power utility employees, and labor unions in a chorus of opposition, accusing the Bill of paving the way for privatization and tariff hikes.