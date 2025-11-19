Farmers’ Umbrella Body Demands Scrap Of Draft Seeds Bill Amid Sovereignty Fears

The call comes ahead of nationwide protests planned for November 26, marking five years since the historic farmers' march to Delhi's borders. SKM links the demand to opposition against free trade agreements (FTAs) like the Indo-UK pact and CETA, arguing they would flood markets with cheap imports, undercut local produce, and exacerbate the unfulfilled promises from 2021, such as legal MSP guarantees and loan waivers. Recent consultations on the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPV&FR) Act amendments, attended by SKM representatives, highlighted needs for registering community-bred seeds without DUS testing barriers, but the group insists the draft Seeds Bill must be scrapped entirely to protect smallholders.