ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Shafali Surges Into Top Six; Deepti Stays Top

Shafali Verma jumped four places in ICC Women’s T20I Rankings after three half-centuries
Smriti Mandhana held third place among batters while Deepti Sharma stayed No. 1 in bowling
Renuka Singh rose into joint-sixth spot, spinners Shree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma made climbs
India opener Shafali Verma has made a significant climb in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Rankings, rising to sixth place after a run of commanding half-centuries against Sri Lanka. The 21-year-old, who has previously held the No. 1 ranking, jumped four spots following a series of high-impact performances.
Shafali began her surge with an unbeaten 69 off 34 balls in the second T20I against Sri Lanka before producing back-to-back unbeaten knocks of 79 off 42 deliveries and 79 off 46 balls in the third and fourth matches, respectively, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Mandhana Holds Firm, Deepti Leads Bowlers
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana retained her third position in the batting rankings after ending her lean patch with a fluent 80 in the fourth T20I of the series. Her return to form has provided stability at the top as India continue their dominant run.
Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues dropped one place to 10th in the updated rankings.
In the bowling rankings, Deepti Sharma continues to sit comfortably at the top of the Women’s T20I bowlers’ list. Fellow India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has also surged into the top 10, climbing eight places to reach joint-sixth position.
Renuka’s rise follows a match-winning spell of four for 21 in the third T20I, a performance that helped India seal the series with an eight-wicket victory. The pacer has previously achieved a career-best third position in the rankings.
Spinners On The Rise
India’s left-arm spin duo Shree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma have also registered notable gains in the latest weekly update as the hosts raced to a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.
Charani climbed 17 places to reach 52nd, while Vaishnavi Sharma made a dramatic jump of 390 places to 124th during her maiden international series.
The progress reflects India’s expanding bowling depth as the reigning 50-over world champions assess combinations ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.
Sri Lanka Batters See Ranking Movement
From the Sri Lankan camp, left-handed opener Hasini Perera recorded the biggest gain, advancing 114 places to 71st among batters after scores of 22, 25 and 33 in the three matches played during the week.
All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari also inched upward, climbing three places to reach 79th in the batting rankings.
(With PTI Inputs)