Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

Home, across these pages, appears not as a stable shelter but as a contested site. Occupation, war, genocide, development, migration, climate catastrophe, and inequality have rendered home provisional, fractured, or lost altogether. To imagine home today is already a political act: it asks who is permitted to belong, who is declared seditious, and whose memories and dreams are deemed a threat. The nation itself begins to resemble an imaginary place—invoked endlessly by the majority, yet inaccessible to many who live on its margins. To write home today is often to write displacement; to write the nation is to confront its fractures.