Hamas Armed Wing Confirms Death Of Abu Obeida And Other Leaders

In a statement released on Sunday, the group said Abu Obeida, a prominent spokesperson and senior figure within the Qassam Brigades, was killed during Israeli attacks. The statement also acknowledged the deaths of other commanders, without providing detailed circumstances or locations.
Israel had earlier announced that it had killed a number of senior Hamas leaders in targeted strikes, claims that Hamas had not previously confirmed. The latest announcement appears to corroborate some of those Israeli assertions, though Hamas said the deaths would not weaken its operations.
Abu Obeida had become one of the most recognizable voices of Hamas during the war, frequently delivering televised and audio statements addressing supporters and adversaries alike. His messages were widely circulated across regional and international media.
Israeli officials have said the killing of senior Hamas figures is part of a broader campaign to dismantle the group’s military and political leadership following the October 7 attacks. Hamas, meanwhile, maintains that its command structure remains intact and that it will continue fighting despite heavy losses.
The conflict has led to widespread devastation in Gaza, with tens of thousands of Palestinians killed and much of the territory’s infrastructure destroyed, according to local authorities. International efforts to secure a ceasefire have so far failed, as fighting continues across multiple