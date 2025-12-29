Inside Maharashtra’s Shifting Alliances For Upcoming Municipal Polls

With long-delayed municipal elections drawing closer, Maharashtra’s political landscape is in flux, marked by swift realignments across parties and regions. From Mumbai to Pimpri-Chinchwad, emerging alliances reflect not only immediate strategic compulsions but also a broader, evolving consolidation of opposition forces seeking to challenge the BJP-led NDA.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
BMC elections in Mumbai
As many as 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, are scheduled to go to the polls on January 15, 2026. Under the seat-sharing formula, the VBA will contest 62 of the 227 BMC seats, while the Congress will field candidates in the remaining wards. Photo: My BMC Facebook page
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress joined hands with Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA for the BMC polls, allotting 62 of 227 seats to consolidate Dalit, Muslim and OBC votes, despite internal dissent.

  • Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will contest the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls together, though a similar understanding for Pune city is still unclear.

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) has opened seat-sharing talks with NCP (SP) for the BMC, but competing claims from the MNS have complicated negotiations.

With municipal elections finally on the horizon, Maharashtra’s political scene is seeing rapid shifts and unlikely alliances. Across key urban centres such as Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad, opposition parties are coming together, setting aside past differences to strengthen their challenge to the BJP-led NDA in crucial civic battles.

Congress joins hands with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

The Congress and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) have announced an electoral alliance in Maharashtra, starting with the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The tie-up was announced on December 28 in Mumbai and marks a major shift in the city’s civic politics. The alliance aims to challenge the BJP-led NDA, which has dominated recent local body elections.

As many as 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, are scheduled to go to the polls on January 15, 2026. Under the seat-sharing formula, the VBA will contest 62 of the 227 BMC seats, while the Congress will field candidates in the remaining wards. Leaders from both parties said the alliance is based on shared commitments to constitutional values, social justice, and stronger representation for marginalised communities such as Dalits, Muslims, and OBCs.

Related Content
Related Content

However, the agreement has caused unease within sections of the Congress, especially over giving up wards where the party has traditionally been strong. Despite this internal resistance, senior leaders argue that a united opposition is essential to counter the BJP’s strong organisation and polarising campaign style in the civic polls.

Pawar Reunion In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has confirmed that his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will join hands with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections. The decision marks a notable political U-turn and follows the recent reunion of the Pawar family during the inauguration of the Sharad Pawar Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati on December 28, an event attended by Gautam Adani.

Calling it a “family reunion” of the party, Ajit Pawar said both factions would contest the civic polls together, signalling a rare patch-up after their split. Talks on seat sharing are currently underway. However, it is still unclear whether this understanding will extend to the Pune Municipal Corporation elections.

Thackeray–NCP (SP) Talks For BMC

Shiv Sena (UBT) is also in talks with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) for the BMC elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on December 29 that discussions had taken place and that a few seats in Mumbai had been set aside for NCP (SP).

Raut added that some of the seats claimed by NCP (SP) have instead been allotted to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). As a result, NCP (SP) will now need to hold further talks with MNS chief Raj Thackeray to resolve seat-sharing issues and move negotiations forward.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film