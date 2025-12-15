Maharashtra Municipal Election Dates Announced, BMC Elections On January 15

The announcement covers the long-awaited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election, which will see voters in the financial capital of India cast their ballots in mid-January.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
BMC elections in Mumbai
Similar civic elections in other municipal corporations are also included in the timetable, marking a major phase in local governance contests ahead of the 2026 calendar year. Photo: My BMC Facebook page
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

• Maharashtra has announced municipal corporation election dates, with voting set for January 15, 2026, and counting on January 16, 2026.

• The schedule includes the long-anticipated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election along with other civic body polls.

• Political parties are ramping up preparations and campaign activity ahead of the elections.

Maharashtra State Election Commission has officially announced the schedule for upcoming municipal corporation elections, setting the voting date for January 15, 2026, and counting of votes on January 16, 2026.

Political activity in Maharashtra has intensified following the announcement, with parties finalising candidates and intensifying campaigning. An expected campaign code of conduct and other preparatory measures are expected to come into force as the election nears, signalling a crucial period for civic politics in the state.

When Are BMC Elections?

The announcement covers the long-awaited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election, which will see voters in the financial capital of India cast their ballots in mid-January.

Similar civic elections in other municipal corporations are also included in the timetable, marking a major phase in local governance contests ahead of the 2026 calendar year.

Maharashtra’s local-body elections across 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on December 2, 2025, have been thrown off course after procedural errors and judicial intervention led to postponements and deferred results. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) stopped polling in about 20 civic bodies — including the key constituency of Baramati — following the discovery that election symbols were assigned without completing necessary court reviews or providing the mandated withdrawal period for candidates. These affected areas will now go to the polls on December 20. The ruling NDA government and opposition heavliy criticised SEC for lapses in governance.

Related Content
Related Content

Adding to the uncertainty, the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench ordered that counting and result announcements — earlier planned for December 3 — be deferred to December 21. The court observed that tallying votes from the first phase while other segments were yet to vote could skew the electoral atmosphere and therefore directed a single counting date for all regions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Lanka's Chase In Limbo As They Lose Half Their Side | SL 203/6 (45)

  2. Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Australia, England Cricket Boards Condemn Violence; Pat Cummins Urges Blood Donations

  3. IPL 2026 Auction Process Explained – All You Need To Know

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Abhimanyu Easwaran Added To Registered Players’ List – Report

  5. Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Bashir Left Out Again As Three Lions Recall Tongue

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

  3. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  4. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Lanka's Chase In Limbo As They Lose Half Their Side | SL 203/6 (45)

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region