Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastian

At the centre of attention is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body and among the wealthiest in Asia. Of the 227 wards in the BMC, the Mahayuti alliance is currently leading in 118, putting it on course to cross the majority mark. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-led alliance, which has positioned the election as a fight to reclaim Mumbai’s political legacy, is leading in 83 wards.