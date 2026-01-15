BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

The results point to a strong performance by the BJP–Shiv Sena combine in what was seen as a high-stakes contest, particularly for the Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who reunited politically after nearly two decades in a bid to reclaim their party’s traditional stronghold in Mumbai.

The BMC election was widely viewed as a prestige battle, with the reunited Thackeray factions pitching themselves against the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance for control of India’s richest municipal corporation. | Photo: PTI
  • Axis My India, JVC and Sakal exit polls predict a clear victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the BMC elections, with projections ranging from 119 to 151 seats.

  • The results indicate a major blow to the Thackeray brothers, who reunited after nearly 20 years in an attempt to reclaim their traditional stronghold in Mumbai.

  • The BMC polls were seen as a prestige contest for control of India’s richest municipal corporation, with official results awaited after vote counting.

Exit polls released post voting on Thursday have projected a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, indicating a major setback for the Thackeray-led factions.

Surveys conducted by Axis My India, JVC and Sakal suggest a clear sweep for the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance in Mumbai. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance is projected to win between 131 and 151 seats in the 227-member civic body. The JVC exit poll has forecast 138 seats for the alliance, while Sakal has predicted a victory in 119 seats.

The BMC election was widely viewed as a prestige battle, with the reunited Thackeray factions pitching themselves against the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance for control of India’s richest municipal corporation. Official results will be known once counting of votes is completed.

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare told PTI Videos, after voting ended at 5:30pm, that the turnout so far is 46-50 per cent.

He said this is higher than the figure for the 2017 civic polls and that he was satisfied with the turnout.

As per SEC data, the voter turnout was 41.13 per cent till 3.30 pm across the state.

As at 3:30pm, Kolhapur led with a voter turnout of 50.85 per cent. It was 41.08 per cent in Mumbai, 36.95 per cent in Pune, 41.23 per cent in Nagpur, 43.67 per cent in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 39.64 percent in Nashik.

Voting for the 227-member civic body, India's largest and richest, began at 7.30am amid tight security. As many as 1,700 candidates are in the fray.

