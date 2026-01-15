Hundreds of Voter Names Missing From BMC Electoral Rolls

The first few hours of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections saw much chaos and confusion when 100s of voters found that their names were missing from the rolls despite having voted in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik shows his ink marked finger after casting vote
Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik shows his ink marked finger after casting vote Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hundreds of voters found that their names were missing or registered in the wrong districts at the ongoing BMC elections.

  • Even prominent figures, such as the former Forest Minister and NCP spokesperson, found their names registered incorrectly. 

  • Videos circulating on social media also showed voters wiping off so-called indelible ink with ease using water or sanitiser, raising fresh questions about the marker’s effectiveness.

Chaos and confusion marred the first few hours of voting in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and other civic polls across Maharashtra on Thursday, as hundreds of voters reported their names missing from electoral rolls despite having voted in recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Voters arriving early at polling stations in suburbs like Kandivali, Vakola, Colaba, Andheri, Borivali, and Prabhadevi were turned away or redirected after officials claimed their names were absent from the lists. Many had verified their details online just days earlier, but faced discrepancies at the booth level.

Ashutosh, a resident of Kandivali, described his shock: “I checked the online list two days ago. We weren’t worried because we voted in the Assembly elections last year and the general elections. But at the station, I was told right at the entrance that our names weren’t in their list.”

In Vakola’s H East ward, Preeti Sompura said that in her building alone, over 40 residents who voted in both the 2024 national and state polls found only six names on the physical list at the polling station. “The EC officials had no answer. They said these are lists they received from the BMC. Who gave you the right to delete our names?” she asked.

Related Content
Related Content

Parimal Wagh, a lawyer from Colaba, faced a mismatch between his online voter slip (part number 887) and the actual list (part number 873 on the next page). “The correct part number hadn’t been updated on the website. This delay happened solely because of outdated information,” he said.

BMC polls: Around 41% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3PM - Representational
BMC polls: Around 41% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3PM

BY Outlook News Desk

Anish Shah reported an even stranger error: his name appeared in a completely different ward, while his daughter’s name showed correctly online but was missing at the booth. He said it was like “snatching the right to vote.”

Even prominent figures encountered problems. Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik had to visit three polling centres in Navi Mumbai before locating his name at St Mary’s School in Kopar Khairane. “If a minister like me can have his name missing, imagine what’s happening to common voters,” he told reporters.

NCP-SP leader Anish Gawande said his family members’ names were shifted to different booths, and many voters gave up after struggling with a crashed Maha Voter SEC website and a single printed electoral roll copy with no assistance. “Several people left because they couldn’t find their names or go through thousands of pages,” he said. Gawande credited a Shiv Sena (UBT) booth-level officer (BLO) for helping locate his parents’ and sisters’ names 500 metres away.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was redirected from her usual station but eventually cast her vote elsewhere. She urged Mumbaikars to verify details in advance and turn out in large numbers.

Thackeray voted in the Dadar area, accompanied by his mother Kunda and other family members. - PTI; Representative image
Raj Thackeray Votes In Mumbai Civic Polls, Accuses State EC Of Bias

BY Outlook News Desk

Additional complaints included booth slips missing booth numbers in Andheri and Borivali, and separate reports from Kalyan, where voters returned home disappointed after failing to locate their names.

Videos circulating on social media also showed voters wiping off so-called indelible ink with ease using water or sanitiser, raising fresh questions about the marker’s effectiveness. However, the Election Commission has not yet issued a comprehensive statement on the voter list discrepancies.

As polling continued through the day, the widespread confusion painted a troubling picture of electoral preparedness, coming just 13 months after the state Assembly elections. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: IND Begin Chase Of Revised 96 After Restart

  2. MI Vs UPW LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Target Third Straight Win Against Winless Warriorz

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Toss Delayed Due to Wed Outfield As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity

  4. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  5. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australia Open 2026: Polish Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kyohei-Hiroki Live Score, BWF India Open 2026: Indian Duo In Spotlight

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

  4. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

  5. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  2. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC: Trinamool Asks SC

  4. CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case

  5. BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

  6. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  7. Rima Das Returns To Berlin Film Festival With Not A Hero

  8. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title