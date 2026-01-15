Raj Thackeray Votes In Mumbai Civic Polls, Accuses State EC Of Bias

Raj Thackeray votes in Dadar, raises concerns over SEC and PADU use.
MNS chief alleges government interference and warns of poll malpractices.
Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance campaigns on Marathi pride; Sachin Tendulkar also casts vote.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday cast his vote in the Mumbai civic elections and criticised the State Election Commission (SEC), alleging government interference to influence the polls. According to PTI, he claimed the entire administration was being misused to secure victory for the ruling parties.
Thackeray voted in the Dadar area, accompanied by his mother Kunda and other family members, and later spoke to reporters about the use of the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) in the elections. "The SEC did not even bother to give any clarification on the use of PADU and extended the canvassing time to allow distribution of money (by ruling parties)," he alleged, PTI reported.
He also raised concerns over the ink mark applied on voters’ fingers, saying it could be easily wiped off with sanitiser. "They (the government) don't want the Opposition parties. The entire administration is being run by the government (to win the polls). This is not the sign of a healthy democracy. There is a limit to misuse of power," Thackeray said.
The MNS chief urged his party workers to remain vigilant against any alleged malpractice by rival parties during the elections. Reported PTI, Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray are contesting what is described as their toughest battle yet, joining forces in an attempt to control Mumbai’s civic body, which is considered the country’s richest.
Both cousins have placed the cause of the "Marathi manoos" and Marathi pride at the centre of their campaign, according to PTI.
Among other notable voters, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali, daughter Sara, and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar exercised their franchise on Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI)