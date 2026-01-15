Raj Thackeray Votes In Mumbai Civic Polls, Accuses State EC Of Bias

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief alleges government interference and misuse of administration while urging party workers to stay alert against poll malpractices

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Raj Thackeray Mumbai vote MNS civic poll 2026 BMC election 2026 Raj Thackeray
Thackeray voted in the Dadar area, accompanied by his mother Kunda and other family members. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Raj Thackeray votes in Dadar, raises concerns over SEC and PADU use.

  • MNS chief alleges government interference and warns of poll malpractices.

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance campaigns on Marathi pride; Sachin Tendulkar also casts vote.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday cast his vote in the Mumbai civic elections and criticised the State Election Commission (SEC), alleging government interference to influence the polls. According to PTI, he claimed the entire administration was being misused to secure victory for the ruling parties.

Thackeray voted in the Dadar area, accompanied by his mother Kunda and other family members, and later spoke to reporters about the use of the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) in the elections. "The SEC did not even bother to give any clarification on the use of PADU and extended the canvassing time to allow distribution of money (by ruling parties)," he alleged, PTI reported.

The counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16, and will take place at 23 designated counting centres spread across Mumbai. (representative image) - File photo
BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

BY Outlook News Desk

He also raised concerns over the ink mark applied on voters’ fingers, saying it could be easily wiped off with sanitiser. "They (the government) don't want the Opposition parties. The entire administration is being run by the government (to win the polls). This is not the sign of a healthy democracy. There is a limit to misuse of power," Thackeray said.

The MNS chief urged his party workers to remain vigilant against any alleged malpractice by rival parties during the elections. Reported PTI, Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray are contesting what is described as their toughest battle yet, joining forces in an attempt to control Mumbai’s civic body, which is considered the country’s richest.

Related Content
Related Content
Gadkari, accompanied by his family, voted at the New English School in the Mahal area of the city. - File Photo; Representative image
Nitin Gadkari Votes In Nagpur Civic Polls, Confident Of Record BJP Win

BY Outlook News Desk

Both cousins have placed the cause of the "Marathi manoos" and Marathi pride at the centre of their campaign, according to PTI.

Among other notable voters, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali, daughter Sara, and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar exercised their franchise on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Henil Patel’s Double Strike Pushes United States To 35/4 (12)

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Toss Delayed Due to Wed Outfield As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity

  3. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  4. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rajkot Ton Meets Daryl Mitchell’s Cold-Blooded Chase In NZ 7-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic At Australia Open 2026: Serbian Great's Possible Path To Record 25th Grand Slam Title

  2. Australian Open 2026 Draw: Coco Gauff Vs Venus Williams, Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Could Meet In Blockbuster Semis

  3. Australian Open 1-Point Slam 2026: Amateur Stuns Jannik Sinner To Win One Million AUD In Melbourne

  4. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  5. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Day 3 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Sat-Chi, Malvika And Prannoy; Kidambi Eliminated

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

  4. Govt Restored Thousands of Hectares in Aravallis: Bhupender Yadav

  5. ‘Want To Go Back To Artistic Practice’: Bose Krishnamachari On Resigning From Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  5. US Clears Restricted Nvidia AI Chip Sales To China In Policy Shift

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Today

  2. Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya's Rue Bennett Battles Drug Dealers As She Enters Adulthood

  3. Jharkhand Set To Showcase Living Megalithic Tradition at World Economic Forum, Davos

  4. BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

  5. Chhattisgarh Peace Talks: The Inside Story Of Madvi Hidma’s Death And The Future Of The Remaining Adivasi Cadres

  6. Senate Republicans Block Bid To Curb Trump’s Venezuela War Powers

  7. Maharashtra Civic Polls Begin Across 29 Bodies, Mumbai Takes Centre Stage

  8. NOTA Promotes the Unwanted, Better To Choose A Candidate: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat