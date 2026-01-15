BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

Opposition alleges it can encourage double voting, election body denies the charge, says it has been used in civic polls in the state multiple times

Pritha Vashisth
Updated on:
A fresh controversy has erupted during polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, with opposition parties alleging that marker pens are being used in place of traditional indelible ink to mark voters' fingers, potentially enabling fraud.

Voters and leaders, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, have claimed the marks can be easily removed using hand sanitiser, nail polish remover, or simple rubbing, raising fears of double voting. Thackeray, after casting his vote, described the practice as "unacceptable" and urged citizens to remain vigilant, alleging it could facilitate manipulation in the high-stakes polls. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant demonstrated the removal on video, demanding action against officials.

Similar complaints have surfaced in Pune and other areas, with opposition figures from Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, and Congress highlighting the deviation from the longstanding Mysore Paints indelible ink, which uses silver nitrate for a persistent stain lasting days.

The State Election Commission (SEC) Maharashtra has defended the method, noting that marker pens have been employed in some local body elections since 2012 for quicker, spill-free application in crowded booths. Officials maintain the marks set after a few minutes and are not permanently erasable, while emphasising safeguards such as strict EVM monitoring, photo ID verification, and oversight to prevent irregularities are already in place.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has rejected claims of easy removal as misleading and stated it will probe complaints. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who voted using a marker, questioned if the mark erased and suggested the SEC review alternatives such as oil paint to ensure impartiality.

Polling for the 29 civic bodies, including the cash-rich BMC with its ₹74,400 crore-plus annual budget, began at 7:30 am and continues until 5:30 pm. Over 3.48 crore voters are eligible across 893 wards, with results expected on January 16.

