CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case

CBI teams on Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations in Kolkata as part of an investigation into an alleged bank fraud case, according to PTI.
The searches were conducted at the residence of a businessman in the New Alipore area of the city and at premises in New Town, among other places, PTI reported, citing officials. Five teams of the agency were involved in the operation. “The coordinated operation aims to gather documentary evidence and other materials relevant to the investigation,” an officer said. According to PTI, the primary objective of the searches is to trace the flow and end-use of funds allegedly involved in the financial fraud.
A large contingent of central forces personnel accompanied the CBI officers to ensure there was no disruption to the search operation, the officer added. The searches were launched after the agency received specific inputs related to the case, PTI reported.
