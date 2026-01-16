BMC Elections Ink Controversy: Vishal Dadlani Questions ‘Indelible’ Ink After Voting

Singer Vishal Dadlani questioned the quality of indelible ink used during the BMC elections after it faded within hours.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vishal Dadlani
Vishal Dadlani questions indelible ink fading soon after voting in the BMC election. Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vishal Dadlani questions indelible ink after voting in BMC elections.

  • BMC poll ink disappearing debate triggers similar voter complaints.

  • Singer also raises concern over low voter turnout in Mumbai civic polls.

The BMC elections indelible ink controversy came into focus after singer Vishal Dadlani shared a video questioning the quality of the ink used during the voting process. Posting on Instagram after casting his vote, Dadlani pointed out that the mark on his finger had faded significantly within hours, raising concerns about whether standard indelible ink was used at polling booths.

Vishal Dadlani questions indelible ink in BMC election

In the video, Dadlani clarified that he had not intentionally attempted to remove the ink. While he acknowledged regular use of hand sanitiser, he stressed that the ink was clearly not behaving like traditional indelible ink. In his caption, he stated that he was willing to issue an official statement if required, further underscoring the seriousness of his concern.

BMC Polls 2026: Celebs arrive to cast votes - Viral Bhayani
BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mumbai civic polls ink controversy sparks voter reactions

The singer’s post quickly resonated with several voters, many of whom shared similar experiences in the comments. Some claimed the ink disappeared within a day, while others alleged that marker pens were used instead of indelible ink at certain booths. One voter recalled questioning polling staff about the marker, only to be told that the supplied material could not be changed.

Indelible ink plays a crucial role in elections as it prevents individuals from voting more than once, usually remaining visible for several days. The reports prompted clarifications from the Maharashtra State Election Commission, which addressed the concerns raised online.

Related Content
Related Content
Gandhi shared on X a media report titled “opposition, voters cry foul over fading ink markers” and wrote: “Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote Chori is an anti-national act.” - IMAGO; Representative image
Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘indelible ink’ Row In Maharashtra Civic polls, SEC Orders Probe

BY Outlook News Desk

Vishal Dadlani also flags low voter turnout

Earlier in the day, Vishal Dadlani also flagged low voter turnout at his polling centre, sharing visuals of an almost empty station and calling out public apathy. Urging citizens to treat voting as a civic responsibility, he stressed its role in shaping the city’s future. On the work front, Dadlani is currently a judge on Indian Idol 16, alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs GG LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Harris Sets Tone As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fly Out Of Blocks

  2. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy SF: Harvik, Vishvaraj Off To Imperious Start | SAU 123/0 (16)

  3. Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Green Shirts Tottering In 211-Run Chase | PAK 85/6 (26)

  4. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup: Afghans Defending 266-Run Total With Gusto | SA 145/4 (34.3)

  5. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun Yi, BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: Sen Set For Lin Test

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Moves HC To Record Further Evidence Against Former UP MLA Sengar

  5. SC Directs All Higher Education Institutions To Report Student Suicides, Unnatural Deaths To Police

Entertainment News

  1. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  2. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  3. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  4. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  5. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. Who Owns Greenland And Why Does Donald Trump Want It? | Explained

  5. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC