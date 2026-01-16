BMC Elections Ink Controversy: Vishal Dadlani Questions ‘Indelible’ Ink After Voting

Vishal Dadlani questions indelible ink after voting in BMC elections.
BMC poll ink disappearing debate triggers similar voter complaints.
Singer also raises concern over low voter turnout in Mumbai civic polls.
The BMC elections indelible ink controversy came into focus after singer Vishal Dadlani shared a video questioning the quality of the ink used during the voting process. Posting on Instagram after casting his vote, Dadlani pointed out that the mark on his finger had faded significantly within hours, raising concerns about whether standard indelible ink was used at polling booths.
Vishal Dadlani questions indelible ink in BMC election
In the video, Dadlani clarified that he had not intentionally attempted to remove the ink. While he acknowledged regular use of hand sanitiser, he stressed that the ink was clearly not behaving like traditional indelible ink. In his caption, he stated that he was willing to issue an official statement if required, further underscoring the seriousness of his concern.
Mumbai civic polls ink controversy sparks voter reactions
The singer’s post quickly resonated with several voters, many of whom shared similar experiences in the comments. Some claimed the ink disappeared within a day, while others alleged that marker pens were used instead of indelible ink at certain booths. One voter recalled questioning polling staff about the marker, only to be told that the supplied material could not be changed.
Indelible ink plays a crucial role in elections as it prevents individuals from voting more than once, usually remaining visible for several days. The reports prompted clarifications from the Maharashtra State Election Commission, which addressed the concerns raised online.
Vishal Dadlani also flags low voter turnout
Earlier in the day, Vishal Dadlani also flagged low voter turnout at his polling centre, sharing visuals of an almost empty station and calling out public apathy. Urging citizens to treat voting as a civic responsibility, he stressed its role in shaping the city’s future. On the work front, Dadlani is currently a judge on Indian Idol 16, alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.