India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Given the home advantage and recent results, India are being considered the favourites against South Africa. Check out the H2H record, top run-scorers, wicket-takers and match prediction for the first game of the five-match T20I series

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats
The Indian team during a training session on the eve of the first T20 match against South Africa, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary of this article

  • India lead South Africa 18-12 in head-to head T20I record

  • David Miller, Arshdeep Singh top runs, wickets lists

  • Hosts fancied to win against Proteas in Cuttack

Fresh from a series-sealing victory in Visakhapatnam, India, with an almost entirely different arsenal from the one-dayers, now head to the T20I leg of South Africa's all-format tour. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will play the first of five games in Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Tuesday (December 8, 2025).

The big news is the return of vice-captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Gill missed almost a month of cricket due to a neck spasm suffered during the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, while Pandya was out for more than two months after a quadricep injury that came up during the Asia Cup in September.

On the eve of the match, Suryakumar said that Gill and Pandya "are looking healthy and fit". He confirmed that Gill will take the opener's slot ahead of Sanju Samson, who would have to compete with Jitesh Sharma for the wicketkeeper-batter position in the playing XI.

For defending champions India, this T20I series is the start of a 10-match run into the home T20 World Cup in February 2026, but Suryakumar said the groundwork was laid long back. "Our 2026 T20 World Cup preparation began right after we won the T20 World Cup in 2024... Since then, we have been trying new things and everything is working for us."

Related Content

ALSO READ: IND Vs SA Live Streaming - Where To Watch 1st T20I?

India Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is

The two teams have faced off 31 times in T20 internationals, and India have won 18 of those. South Africa have emerged victors 12 times, while one game ended in a no result. Of the last five encounters, India have won four, with the Proteas winning the sole game in Gqeberha in November last.

India Vs South Africa T20Is: Stats At A Glance

Top run-scorers: Southpaw David Miller heads the list with 524 runs from 25 India vs South Africa T20I games at an average of 34.93 and strike rate of 147.19. The retired duo of Rohit Sharma (429 runs from 18 matches) and Virat Kohli (394 runs from 13 games) is next, while among the current Indian players, captain Suryakumar is on top with 372 runs from 11 games (average of 41.33, strike rate 163.87).

Top wicket-takers: Left arm-seamer Arshdeep Singh is first with 18 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 17. Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is next with 15 wickets from as many games at an average of 27.66.

India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Match Prediction

Given the home advantage and recent results, India are being considered the favourites in this match. Google gives the Indians a 66% chance of victory, and South Africa 34%.

IND vs SA 4th T20: India's Sanju Samson, left, celebrates with batting partner Tilak Varma after scoring a century - | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Cuttack Weather Report, Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottineil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
