India Vs South Africa Prediction, 3rd T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

India lead South Africa 19-13 in head-to head T20I record
Quinton de Kock, Varun Chakaravarthy top runs, wickets lists
Hosts fancied to win against Proteas in Dharmasala
India and South Africa head into the third T20I with the series locked at 1-1, setting the stage for a crucial contest in Dharamsala. India began the five-match series in commanding fashion, winning the opener by a massive margin thanks to a collective performance, but South Africa hit back strongly in the second match, producing a clinical display to level the score.
Both sides will be eager to take the lead in this competitive series, which doubles as a valuable run-up to major T20 events on the international calendar.
For India, experimentation and form questions add intrigue to the build-up. The hosts have tried a few strategic tweaks in earlier matches, from batting order adjustments to bowling combinations, and key batters like Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav remain under pressure to deliver consistent contributions.
Finding early momentum with the bat and tightening up their bowling plans will be vital in these conditions, especially against a Proteas attack that showed its teeth in the second T20I.
South Africa, buoyed by their second-game performance, arrive in the scenic high altitudes of HPCA Stadium with confidence. The visitors have exploited opportunities in earlier games and know a win here could shift the psychological edge in their favour.
Conversely, India will lean on home conditions and crowd support to spark their campaign back into gear. With both teams boasting match-winners in key departments, the Dharamsala clash promises tactical battles and high-intensity cricket.
India Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
The two teams have faced off 33 times in T20 internationals, and India have won 19 of those. South Africa have emerged victors 13 times, while one game ended in a no result. Of the last five encounters, India have won three, with the Proteas winning two games.
India Vs South Africa T20Is: Stats At A Glance
Top run-scorers: Southpaw David Miller heads the list with 545 runs from 27 India vs South Africa T20I games. The retired duo of Rohit Sharma (429 runs from 18 matches) and Virat Kohli (394 runs from 13 games) is next, while among the current Indian players, captain Suryakumar is on top with 389 runs from 13 games.
Top wicket-takers: Left arm-seamer Arshdeep Singh is first with 20 wickets from 12 matches. Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is next with 15 wickets from 16 games.
India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Match Prediction
Given the home advantage, India are being considered the favourites in this match. Google gives the Indians a 68% chance of victory, and South Africa 32%.
India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottineil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.