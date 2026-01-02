Punjab Vs Sikkim Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Will Shubman Gill Play VHT Match?

Gill, PUN take on Sikkim in VHT 2025-26 Group C match
India's ODI and Test captain is slated to play two VHT games as per report
Punjab are second in the VHT 2025-26 points table Group C
Punjab will be involved in key Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5 match against Sikkim on January 3, Saturday. The game takes place at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. Punjab are in second place on the VHT 2025-26 points table, with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai leading the pack.
As per reports, Gill will take part in the VHT 2025-26 match against Sikkim. Gill will leave the side soon to join the Indian national team, as they prepare for the ODI against New Zealand starting from January 11.
It remains to be seen whether Abhishek Sharma is also involved in the games against Sikkim and Goa alongside Gill.
Punjab vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Punjab vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match be played?
The Punjab vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match will be played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur on Saturday, January 03, 2026 at 9am IST.
Where will the Punjab vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match be telecast and live streamed?
The Punjab vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match will not be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will also not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Punjab vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads
Sikkim: Amit Rajera, K Sai Satwik, Ashish Thapa(w), Kranthi Kumar, Pranesh Chettri, Gurinder Singh, Palzor Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Ankur Malik, Md Saptulla, Abishek Kumar, Siddharth Prasad, Rahul Kumar Prasad, Amar Iqbal Bhutia, Robin Limboo, Anwesh Sharma
Punjab: Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Uday Saharan, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Sumit Sharma, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Abhishek Sharma, Salil Arora, Shubman Gill, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Raghu Sharma, Sanvir Singh
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group C Schedule
Maharashtra vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Punjab vs Sikkim at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh at Anantam Ground, Jaipur
Goa vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur