SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

In a meeting with the Punjab Governor on Friday, the Shiromani Akali Dal said that despite intelligence reports pointing to a threat to the life of imprisoned party leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the state government had taken "nothing concrete" to protect his life.



The SAD stated that it had no faith in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's ability to take meaningful action in this regard and urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to issue the necessary directives to secure the protection of Majithia, a former minister.



Senior SAD leaders highlighted what they called a "grave threat" to Majithia's life and claimed violations of his fundamental rights in a letter to the governor.