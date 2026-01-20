Supreme Court Allows Punjab Kesari To Operate Despite Power Cut Order

The newspaper group told the court the action was linked to articles critical of the state government, while the AAP government said pollution norms had been breached.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Supreme court
Supreme Court
  • The Supreme Court directed that Punjab Kesari’s printing presses continue to function uninterrupted, notwithstanding the Punjab pollution board’s move to disconnect electricity over alleged violations.

  • The interim protection will remain in force until the Punjab and Haryana High Court delivers its verdict and for a week thereafter.

In a relief to the Punjab Kesari newspaper group, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the printing presses of the vernacular daily will continue to operate without interruption, despite the Punjab State Pollution Control Board’s decision to disconnect power supply over alleged violations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant took urgent note of the newspaper group’s plea that the publication of certain editions would be affected due to the pollution control board’s action.

“Our newspaper should not stop because of an article, our press electricity will be disconnected,” senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the group, said while seeking an urgent hearing.

The senior counsel further submitted, “Because of an article published in the Punjab Kesari against the dispensation of the present government, electricity is cut for printing presses. Hotels of the owners are shut… FIRs are registered against owners”.

Govt Can Exclude Candidates With Higher Qualification From Post Requiring Lower Qualification: Supreme Court

BY Outlook News Desk

Rohatgi told the court that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had heard the petition and reserved its verdict, but no interim relief had been granted.

Taking the plea on board, the bench said, “Without prejudice to the rights of both sides, and without expressing any views on merits of the, it is directed that printing presses of Punjab Kesari shall continue uninterruptedly, and the status quo shall be maintained with regard to other properties.” Counsel for the AAP government, however, maintained that the group was found to be in violation of pollution norms.

The bench also said its order allowing the printing presses to function would remain in force for a week even after the Punjab and Haryana High Court pronounces its verdict on the group’s plea.

Published At:
  8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There