India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: See Best Photos From Cuttack's Barabati Stadium

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I of the five-match series in Cuttack on Tuesday (December 9, 2025). Markram said he elected to bowl with the dew factor in mind. For India, T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to the playing eleven, having missed some of the recent action with respective injuries. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson as well as left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav had to miss out.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I at Cuttack Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
South Africa vs India 1st T20I at Cuttack Shubman Gill
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs SA 1st T20I at Cuttack Lungi Ngidi
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, right, celebrates with teammate the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
SA vs IND 1st T20I at Cuttack Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Tilak Varma
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
South Africa vs India 1st T20I Hardik Pandya
South Africa's Kwena Maphaka, ties the shoe laces of India's Hardik Pandya during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs SA 1st T20I Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the first T20I cricket match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India South Africa 1st T20I at Cuttack Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the first T20I cricket match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)
India South Africa 1st T20I at Cuttack Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India South Africa 1st T20I at Cuttack
India's fans cheer on their team during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs RSA 1st T20 Cricket-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs RSA 1st T20 Cricket-Dewal Brevis
South Africa's Dewal Brevis drops a catch during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs RSA 1st T20 Cricket-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates his fifty runs during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs RSA 1st T20 Cricket-Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs RSA 1st T20 Cricket-Tristan Stubbs
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs RSA 1st T20 Cricket-Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh, centre, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs RSA 1st T20 Cricket-Dewal Brevis
South Africa's Dewal Brevis plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs RSA 1st T20 Cricket-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel, centre, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND vs RSA 1st T20 Cricket-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's David Miller during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
