Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

Seven teams across the Plate and Elite groups unbeaten after three rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Kohli and Rohit missed round 3
Check the group scenarios and updated points table
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 has not failed to deliver as India's premier domestic ODI tournament saw national team stars come down to play along with the country's next generation of cricketers.
From the returns of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the rise of several domestic players, it has been an action packed three rounds of the competition.
In the early days, the big units like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka (Group A), Uttar Pradesh, J&K (Group B), Mumbai, Goa (Group C), and Delhi, Odisha (Group D) are the top two teams in their respective groups.
Six out of these eight teams are unbeaten in the tournament with Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha, the only teams to lose a match.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Tournament Format
The 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy features 38 teams divided into two tiers. Elite category has 32 teams across Group A, B, C, and D while the Plate category consists of 6 teams.
The league stage follows a round-robin format where each team plays everyone in their group once.
The points system is straightforward, 4 points for a win, 2 points for a tie or no result and nothing for a loss.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group Wise Scenarios
Elite Group A
|Sl No
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|3
|3
|0
|12
|1.017
|2
|Karnataka
|3
|3
|0
|12
|0.37
|3
|Jharkhand
|3
|2
|1
|8
|1.268
|4
|Tripura
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.044
|5
|Kerala
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0.594
|6
|Tamil Nadu
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0.495
|7
|Rajasthan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.587
|8
|Puducherry
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.297
Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka sit comfortably at the top with a perfect three-match winning streak. MP defended a low total against Kerala to stay unbeaten, while Karnataka clinched a high-stakes southern derby against Tamil Nadu. Jharkhand and Tripura remain in the mix with two wins each following Round 3 victories.
Elite Group B
Uttar Pradesh leads the charge with three consecutive wins, most recently thumping Baroda by 55 runs. Jammu & Kashmir and Baroda suffered their first setbacks this round, losing to Vidarbha and UP respectively. Bengal kept their campaign alive by chasing down 319 against Chandigarh to secure their second win.
|Sl. No.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3
|3
|0
|12
|2.433
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3
|2
|1
|8
|1.423
|3
|Vidarbha
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.634
|4
|Baroda
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.198
|5
|Bengal
|3
|2
|1
|8
|-0.357
|6
|Assam
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-1
|7
|Hyderabad
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.202
|8
|Chandigarh
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.207
Elite Group C
Mumbai and Goa are unbeaten after three rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.
Mumbai dismantled Chhattisgarh with a clinical nine-wicket win, while Goa held off Sikkim. In a surprise result, Uttarakhand stunned a strong Punjab side by five wickets, leaving several teams tied with two wins in a crowded middle table.
|Sl. No.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai
|3
|3
|0
|12
|2.427
|2
|Goa
|3
|3
|0
|12
|0.697
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.627
|4
|Punjab
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.573
|5
|Maharashtra
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0.922
|6
|Uttarakhand
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-0.891
|7
|Chhattisgrah
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.541
|8
|Sikkim
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.876
Elite Group D
Delhi remains the team to beat, securing a third straight victory by chasing a massive 321 against Saurashtra without Virat Kohli. Railways and Haryana have emerged as the challengers, both sitting on two wins after round 3 wins.
Odisha are also relevant in the qualification race with two wins as well.
|Sl. No.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Delhi
|3
|3
|0
|12
|0.644
|2
|Odisha
|3
|2
|1
|8
|1.144
|3
|Railways
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.61
|4
|Haryana
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.373
|5
|Guajarat
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0.315
|6
|Saurashtra
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-0.508
|7
|Andhra Pradesh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-0.547
|8
|Services
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.145
Bihar Cruising In Plate Group; Nagaland And Manipur Involved In Tussle
|Sl. No.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Bihar
|3
|3
|0
|12
|3.716
|2
|Nagaland
|3
|2
|1
|8
|1.686
|3
|Manipur
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.087
|4
|Meghalaya
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-0.576
|5
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-2.606
|6
|Mizoram
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.94
Bihar is well and truly the undisputed leader of the Plate division, maintaining a 100% win record following their most recent 8-wicket win over Meghalaya.
North-Eastern rivals Nagaland and Manipur are involved in a tussle of their own, following Bihar closely behind with two wins each. The group remains a three-way race for the top spot, which guarantees promotion to the Elite division next season.