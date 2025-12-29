Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Check the points table and current scenarios of each group as the competition in India's premier domestic ODI tournament intensifies

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3?
Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma, right, and others celebrate after winning a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
  • Seven teams across the Plate and Elite groups unbeaten after three rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

  • Kohli and Rohit missed round 3

  • Check the group scenarios and updated points table

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 has not failed to deliver as India's premier domestic ODI tournament saw national team stars come down to play along with the country's next generation of cricketers.

From the returns of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the rise of several domestic players, it has been an action packed three rounds of the competition.

In the early days, the big units like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka (Group A), Uttar Pradesh, J&K (Group B), Mumbai, Goa (Group C), and Delhi, Odisha (Group D) are the top two teams in their respective groups.

Six out of these eight teams are unbeaten in the tournament with Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha, the only teams to lose a match.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Tournament Format

The 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy features 38 teams divided into two tiers. Elite category has 32 teams across Group A, B, C, and D while the Plate category consists of 6 teams.

The league stage follows a round-robin format where each team plays everyone in their group once.

The points system is straightforward, 4 points for a win, 2 points for a tie or no result and nothing for a loss.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group Wise Scenarios

Elite Group A

Sl NoTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Madhya Pradesh330121.017
2Karnataka330120.37
3Jharkhand32181.268
4Tripura32180.044
5Kerala31240.594
6Tamil Nadu31240.495
7Rajasthan3030-1.587
8Puducherry3030-2.297

Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka sit comfortably at the top with a perfect three-match winning streak. MP defended a low total against Kerala to stay unbeaten, while Karnataka clinched a high-stakes southern derby against Tamil Nadu. Jharkhand and Tripura remain in the mix with two wins each following Round 3 victories.

Elite Group B

Uttar Pradesh leads the charge with three consecutive wins, most recently thumping Baroda by 55 runs. Jammu & Kashmir and Baroda suffered their first setbacks this round, losing to Vidarbha and UP respectively. Bengal kept their campaign alive by chasing down 319 against Chandigarh to secure their second win.

Sl. No.TeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Uttar Pradesh330122.433
2Jammu and Kashmir32181.423
3Vidarbha32180.634
4Baroda32180.198
5Bengal3218-0.357
6Assam3124-1
7Hyderabad3030-1.202
8Chandigarh3030-2.207

Elite Group C

Mumbai and Goa are unbeaten after three rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Mumbai dismantled Chhattisgarh with a clinical nine-wicket win, while Goa held off Sikkim. In a surprise result, Uttarakhand stunned a strong Punjab side by five wickets, leaving several teams tied with two wins in a crowded middle table.

Sl. No.TeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai330122.427
2Goa330120.697
3Himachal Pradesh32180.627
4Punjab32180.573
5Maharashtra31240.922
6Uttarakhand3124-0.891
7Chhattisgrah3030-1.541
8Sikkim3030-2.876

Elite Group D

Delhi remains the team to beat, securing a third straight victory by chasing a massive 321 against Saurashtra without Virat Kohli. Railways and Haryana have emerged as the challengers, both sitting on two wins after round 3 wins.

Odisha are also relevant in the qualification race with two wins as well.

Sl. No.TeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Delhi330120.644
2Odisha32181.144
3Railways32180.61
4Haryana32180.373
5Guajarat31240.315
6Saurashtra3124-0.508
7Andhra Pradesh3124-0.547
8Services3030-2.145

Bihar Cruising In Plate Group; Nagaland And Manipur Involved In Tussle

Sl. No.TeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Bihar330123.716
2Nagaland32181.686
3Manipur32180.087
4Meghalaya3124-0.576
5Arunachal Pradesh3124-2.606
6Mizoram3030-1.94

Bihar is well and truly the undisputed leader of the Plate division, maintaining a 100% win record following their most recent 8-wicket win over Meghalaya.

North-Eastern rivals Nagaland and Manipur are involved in a tussle of their own, following Bihar closely behind with two wins each. The group remains a three-way race for the top spot, which guarantees promotion to the Elite division next season.

Published At:
