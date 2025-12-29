Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma, right, and others celebrate after winning a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI

Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma, right, and others celebrate after winning a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI