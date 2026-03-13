BAN Vs PAK 2nd ODI: Hussain Talat Hospitalised After Suffering Shoulder Injury While Attempting Diving Effort

The incident happened in the sixth over of the Bangladesh innings when Litton Das punched Mohammad Wasim through the cover region. Talat ran behind the ball and after a long chase tried to dive and push the ball in. But he ended up stepping on the foam in the attempt and as he slipped, he tumbled and landed on his shoulder. Immediately he looked in a lot of pain and had to be stretchered off to the ambulance which took him to the hospital.