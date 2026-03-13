BAN Vs PAK 2nd ODI: Hussain Talat Hospitalised After Suffering Shoulder Injury While Attempting Diving Effort

Hussain Talat landed badly on his shoulder while trying to save a boundary with a diving attempt during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI at Dhaka

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bangladesh vs pakistan 2nd ODI hussain talat hospitalised shoulder injury
Hussain Talat injured his left shoulder during Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI at Dhaka. ANI Photos
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hussain Talat suffered a severe shoulder injury

  • Talat got injured during the sixth over of the Bangladesh innings

  • He was taken to the hospital for treatment

Pakistan cricketer Hussain Talat suffered a severe shoulder injury while trying to stop a boundary in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. He had to be stretchered off the ground and was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident happened in the sixth over of the Bangladesh innings when Litton Das punched Mohammad Wasim through the cover region. Talat ran behind the ball and after a long chase tried to dive and push the ball in. But he ended up stepping on the foam in the attempt and as he slipped, he tumbled and landed on his shoulder. Immediately he looked in a lot of pain and had to be stretchered off to the ambulance which took him to the hospital.

An over after Talat got injured, the match was paused due to lightning. As the players went in, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm started. Although after some time the match was resumed with DLS-revised conditions.

The PCB informed in a press release that, "Talat received immediate medical attention from the team's medical staff on the field. Following the initial assessment, he has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination. The nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation."

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Highlights

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium at Dhaka saw Pakistan bat first and post a competitive target of 275 on the board. Pakistan’s innings was a tale of two halves. After being asked to bat, they looked set for a 300+ total thanks to a sparkling knock from Maaz Sadaqat, who smashed 75 off 46 balls. However, the momentum shifted in the 39th over due to a controversial moment

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Salman Ali Agha (64) was dismissed in a highly debated fashion. After a ball from Mehidy Hasan Miraz stopped near the pitch, Agha stepped out to hand it back to the bowler. Miraz instead collected the ball and whipped off the bails, appealing for a run-out. The third umpire upheld the dismissal as the ball was technically still in play, sparking a heated exchange on the field.

Following Agha's exit, Pakistan’s middle order crumbled, losing their final seven wickets for just 43 runs. Rishad Hossain was the pick of the bowlers with 3/56, while Mustafizur Rahman applied his experience at the death to wrap up the tail for 274.

Bangladesh’s pursuit of the series-clinching win began disastrously. Under the lights and before the rain arrived, Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a vintage new-ball spell, removing Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) in quick succession. When the hailstorm hit, Bangladesh were reeling at 27/3 in 6.3 overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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