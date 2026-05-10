BAN Vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Azan Awais Nears Maiden Ton As Pakistan Trail By 234 Runs Against Bangladesh

BAN vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Follow the play-by-play updates from Day 3 of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on May 10, 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2026
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2026: BAN were bowled out for 413 in their first innings. ICC
Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Bangladesh, powered by strong knocks from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque, posted a commanding 413 in their first innings. Pakistan have responded well, led by Azan Awais, who is unbeaten on 85 and approaching his maiden Test ton. Follow the play-by-play updates from the BAN vs PAK 1st Test Day 3 right here.
LIVE UPDATES

BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Match Timings

  • Start: 9:30 AM IST

  • Lunch: 11:30 AM IST - 12:10 PM IST

  • Tea: 2:10 PM IST - 2:30 PM IST

  • Close: 4:30 PM IST

BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Day 3 of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they come.

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