BAN Vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Azan Awais Nears Maiden Ton As Pakistan Trail By 234 Runs Against Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2026: BAN were bowled out for 413 in their first innings. ICC

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Bangladesh, powered by strong knocks from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque, posted a commanding 413 in their first innings. Pakistan have responded well, led by Azan Awais, who is unbeaten on 85 and approaching his maiden Test ton. Follow the play-by-play updates from the BAN vs PAK 1st Test Day 3 right here.

LIVE UPDATES

10 May 2026, 08:48:16 am IST BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Match Timings Start: 9:30 AM IST

Lunch: 11:30 AM IST - 12:10 PM IST

Tea: 2:10 PM IST - 2:30 PM IST

Close: 4:30 PM IST